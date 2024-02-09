International Women in Science Day





In December 2015, the United Nations designated February 11 as International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This announcement followed the 2013 UN General Assembly resolution that full and equal access to and participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for women and girls is essential for them to achieve gender equality and empowerment. Organizations of the UN UNESCO AND UN Women facilitate the annual assembly on February 11, when initiatives that promote increased participation of women and girls in STEM are reviewed and discussed. In the 1960s, the number of American women earning STEM degrees was increasing. However, in the 1980s this trend decreased, apparently reflecting social barriers and gender bias. SD is dedicated to inspiring young women scientists and is pleased that our efforts have been recognized by the 2023 College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award. This award reflects the high enrollment of young women in Mr. Gustin of AP Computer Science. From architects to chemists and ichthyologists to mathematicians, the San Domenico library has many biographies on women in STEM fields. We also have engaging fiction with emerging female scientist protagonists. Art books are more relatable to many students, and they also inspire and stimulate creative STEM thinking. Lower school students will be fascinated by the new series of picture books, Izzy Gizmo, by Pip Jones. Izzy is “a girl who loved to invent, (and) carried her tool bag everywhere she went.” In addition to the bright and rhyming text, the detailed photographs by Sara Ogilvie will engage and invite close study. High school students will be inspired by The First Rule of the Climate Club. In this book, author Carrie Firestone captures the energy of the girls' power in the club's sustainable community projects and their commitment to change when they witness vast social and racial inequities. In Donna Barba Higuera's Newbery-winning novel, The last narrator, High School students will travel with scientists and their families to a new planet when Earth is destroyed by a comet. Petra, the Latinx protagonist, is programmed to forget her memories of Earth and become a botanist-geologist for the new colony. But erasing her memories doesn't go according to plan. Whether your student explores science through non-fiction books or novels, both can plant seeds for further embracing science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sandomenico.org/about/news-events/event/~board/sd-news-events/post/international-day-of-women-in-science The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos