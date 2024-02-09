Uzbek journalists see independence as key to the fight against foreign propaganda

Uzbekistan's journalists began their year with their biggest news producer, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, making the case for competitive and credible media, framing it as a necessary antidote to the influence of foreign news media. mainly those in Russia.

“If we do not take into our own hands the creation of national content in the information space and evaluate world events through the lens of our national security, others will do it from the outside,” Mirziyoyev said, addressing security officials in Tashkent on January 12. .

Without mentioning Moscow, Mirziyoev was referring mainly to Russian propaganda, according to officials at the meeting. Just a few days ago, on Russia's state television Russian Today, or RT, the ultranationalist Zakhar Prilepin had floated the idea of ​​re-annexing Uzbekistan. Tashkent immediately warned that such provocative statements “may have a negative impact” on relations. Russia's Foreign Ministry was quick to assert that Prilepin does not reflect Moscow's official position.





However, Uzbekistan's political concerns extend beyond such aggressive comments. The pervasive influence of Russian information and sometimes disinformation is evident throughout Central Asia, broadcast through hundreds of 24/7 channels and other digital media.

Reliable and resilient Uzbek media, Mirziyoyev underlined, is vital to the state's sovereignty and geopolitical interests.

“If we don't meet our people's need for news and analysis, foreigners will,” Mirziyoyev said. “This is unacceptable.”

The president then asked the bureaucracy to work with journalists and bloggers to ensure truthful reporting, be open to criticism and counter disinformation constructively.





Uzbek media professionals who spoke to VOA hope Mirziyoyev means what they want: less propaganda, more journalism.

But this would require systemic reforms.

“But in reality…”

Gulnoza Khusanova, who has extensive experience at Uzbekistan's only state broadcaster and private TV channels, wants news outlets and the government to support professional talent and allow them to practice their craft.

“Journalists and bloggers eager to produce quality content should be confident that they will not face prosecution and harassment when they raise critical issues,” she told VOA. “So freedom is what our media needs most.”

As a correspondent for UzReport TV within the presidential press group, Khusanova appreciates Mirziyoyev's encouragement of a competent press. “But in reality, we see officials acting against his position as if they want to discredit him,” she said.





Uzbek courts have sentenced several journalists and bloggers to prison in the past three years. Otabek Sattoriy, sentenced to six-and-a-half years in 2021 for defamation and financial crimes he never admitted, went home this week with a suspended sentence. Many media professionals took to social media to insist that he should never have been prosecuted.

The Uzbek public, says Khusanova, appreciates analysis and debate in the news.

“Since they are missing here, our people turn to the Russian media,” she said. “To effectively respond to this problem, we need independent media and strong journalism. What the government offers is not news, but propaganda. No one follows or believes it.”

Botirjon Shermuhammad, who spent years in Russia as a lawyer defending Central Asian migrants like himself, returned home in 2021 to launch Migrant.uz, a media network that has so far featured nearly 20 programs against Russian disinformation. including the Uzbeks in Russia's war in Ukraine.

“Since labor migration is an important political and economic factor, what we cover has everything to do with Uzbekistan and the world,” Shermuhammad told VOA.

It also emphasizes the need for financially and professionally independent branches. “We have a long way to go and we have to constantly train and experiment,” he said. “We need a favorable space.”

Government grants welcome

Shermuhammad thinks the government could fund coverage of migration and environmental issues through grants, the way the United States Agency for International Development helped his company produce public awareness videos on Russian recruitment of immigrants to fight in Ukraine.

Expressing similar views, Uzbek editors and producers suggest that the best thing the authorities can do now is to stop pressuring the media and demonstrate that Mirziyoyev's words reflect the will of the system he leads.

On February 2, Mirziyoyev's administration replaced Alisher Khodjaev, who had led the National Television and Radio Company (NTRC) for the past two decades, a network often described by many Uzbeks as a government mouthpiece. Abdurashid Jurabayev, a top official from the prime minister's office, has taken over the role.

“It doesn't change anything,” said Anora Sodiqova, who started UzDiplomat.uz last year with a vision for hit journalism. “It is still a state monopoly, it does not turn into a public or private broadcaster. However, another bureaucrat is in charge of it.”

Echoing her colleagues across the country, Sodiqova wants integrity in the government and the media. Among many things, she worries that Uzbek ministers, MPs, lawmakers, mayors and governors regularly retain journalists and bloggers through bribes or sponsorships to do their public relations work.

“Arbitrary terms and negotiated questions are part of this charade, especially evident in interviews with influential political and business figures,” she said.

At the same time, Sodiqova admits that simply gaining access to those in power and being able to engage them in a discussion is a necessary evil that many journalists and bloggers readily embrace. “Breaking down the high levels and investigating them with facts and evidence is no easy task.”

In a recent podcast with bloggers, former Tashkent mayor Jahongir Artikhodjaev, a business tycoon, downplayed their influence at home and abroad, comparing their audience of “maybe a million at most” to the following pop stars amass several million on a single platform. .

Artikhodyaev joined the discussion on the condition that no questions be asked about his controversial term as mayor marred by corruption allegations. The host bloggers claimed that his permission to talk about business and share his world view was revealing anyway, and that they had no intention of arguing with him.

This is why and how Uzbekistan's media is considered toothless, according to some prominent Uzbek journalists and bloggers.

But this does not justify the control and lack of accountability by current and former politicians and leaders”, said Sodiqova. “They behave as if they are doing us a favor by giving interviews and as if they do not owe the public any explanation.”

She and others also urge press services to answer reporters' questions about pressing issues instead of pushing their products.

“Right now, the content of Uzbekistan's national media consists of paid publicity and special interest promotion. What the public needs is critical, fact-based reporting that we are not failing to provide,” Sodiqova said.

This story began in VOA Uzbekistan Service.