



February 9, 2024, 4:13 p.m Spring is just around the corner, so says Punxsutawney Phil. Before the seasons change, see if you're caught up on the winter headlines with our international news quiz. 1. According to preliminary results, what percentage of the vote did Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele win on Sunday in his re-election bid? 55 percent

71 percent

83 percent

98 percent Bukele won strong support for his aggressive approach to combating gang violence and high crime rates, writes FP Catherine Osborn in the Latin America Brief. 2. Senegalese President Macky Sall decided this week to postpone elections that were scheduled for later in February. What action did his government take as it considered a bill to extend Salls' term? deployed military units to Dakar

Limited mobile internet access

Closing the country's borders

He left the parliament in protest Parliament approved a 10-month extension of Salls' mandate, which is now being challenged by opposition politicians, MP Nosmot Gbadamosi writes in Africa Brief. 3. Houthi militants said on Tuesday how many ships they had damaged in the Red Sea in a recent missile attack? two

three

four

five In addition to attacks on merchant and naval vessels, the Iranian proxy group appears to be aspiring to attack submarine cables linking European and Asian digital and financial markets, FP Keith Johnson reports. 4. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected a cease-fire proposal by Hamas that would have lasted how long? 45 days

82 days

100 days

135 days Netanyahu called the groups' demands delusional and reaffirmed his commitment to the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, FP Alexandra Sharp reports in World Brief. 5. Who did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pick as the new leader of the Ukrainian military on Thursday? Lt. General. Serhy Shaptala

Lieutenant colonel. General. Yuri Sodol

Col. General. Oleksandr Syrsky

Brig. General. Viktor Khorenko Zelensky fired General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander responsible for many of the early gains in the war in Ukraine, as the military falters and faces the prospect of reduced U.S. aid and supplies, FP Jack Detsch wrote in a Situation Report last week. Robbie Grammer and Amy Mackinnon. 6. On Thursday, the European Union announced that it will provide how much funding to Mauritania to help curb migration from Africa? 80 million euros

210 million euros

290 million euros

400 million euros European nations are pushing to stem immigration from Africa despite facing serious demographic problems at home that could be alleviated with more tolerant migration policies, argued March 2023 FP Howard W. French. 7. Which European leader arrived in Washington on Friday for talks with President Joe Biden about blocked US funding for Ukraine? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

French President Emmanuel Macron

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz European lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the inability of the US Congress to approve a $60 billion aid package for Kiev, MP Amy Mackinnon reports. 8. Which prime ministerial candidate declared victory in Pakistan's election despite their party trailing in the polls as of Friday morning? Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, of the Pakistan People's Party

Fazal-ur-Rehman, of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party

Imran Khan, from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Nawaz Sharif, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party The Pakistani military has long controlled the country's political machinery, write Muneeb Yousuf and Mohammad Usman Bhatti. Foreign policybut that could change, with a wave of independent candidates disrupting what was expected to be a fairly predictable election. 9. Former French presidential candidate Sgolne Royal caused an international stir on Monday when she described Spanish tomatoes using what word? superior

malignant

Inedible

Bitter Royal said the Spanish fruit did not comply with French standards and should not be on supermarket shelves. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez responded that she had not tasted a real Spanish tomato, GB News REPORTS. 10. FIFA announced this week which North American city will host the opening game of the 2026 Men's World Cup? Mexico City

The angels

Vancouver

Estadio Azteca previously hosted the opening and final matches of the World Cup for the 1970 and 1986 editions of the international competition, according to in FIFA. You scored It's a big world out there! Keep up with global events by subscribing to World Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newsletter. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs the in-depth knowledge provided in The Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

