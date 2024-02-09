Global: Review of Zionist/Zionist hate speech policy must not stifle legitimate criticism of Israel's oppressive policies





Responding to Meta's proposed review of its content policies regarding the use of the terms Zionism or Zionist, Alia Al Ghussain, researcher and AI and human rights advisor at Amnesty Tech, said: Meta must ensure that its content policies are neither discriminatory nor biased against pro-Palestinian voices. A complete ban on criticism of Zionism or Zionists would be a disproportionate and arbitrary restriction on free expression and would lead to the stifling of Palestinian, Jewish and other voices trying to draw attention to the atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Gaza, where at least 28,000 people have been killed in just four months, or by the Israeli system of apartheid against the Palestinians. There is a real danger that such policy revisions will stifle the free expression of voices speaking out against the Israeli governments' systematic violations of Palestinian rights and its ongoing assault on Gaza, where the real and imminent danger of genocide looms big. This proposed review is particularly worrying given the current dire situation in the Gaza Strip. There is a real danger that such policy revisions will stifle the free expression of voices speaking out against the Israeli governments' systematic violations of Palestinian rights and its ongoing assault on Gaza, where the real and imminent danger of genocide looms big. Alia Al Ghussain, AI and Human Rights Researcher and Advisor at Amnesty Tech The goal should not be to limit criticism of a state's wrongful actions and limit freedom of expression under the guise of a legitimate fight against discrimination and racism. Along with other corporations, Meta has a responsibility, inter alia, under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to respect all human rights throughout their operations, including the rights to free expression and non-discrimination. Background: Amnesty International does not take positions on ideologies and political systems such as Zionism. Our statement does not evaluate or comment on Zionism as a political idea. Amnesty International has previously called on social media platforms to reform their business practices in conflict-affected environments and for social media platforms to step up their crisis response to online hate speech against the Palestinian and Jewish communities. Amnesty International has documented serious violations by Israeli forces in Gaza, including unlawful attacks, apparent indiscriminate attacks and direct targeting of civilians, and collective punishment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/02/global-zionism-zionist-hate-speech-policy-review-must-not-stifle-legitimate-criticism-of-israels-oppressive-policies/

