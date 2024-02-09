International
Supreme Court declares domestic child welfare law constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada has unanimously upheld the Trudeau government's Indigenous child welfare law, rejecting Quebec's appeal in a landmark opinion that affirms Indigenous peoples' jurisdiction over child and family services.
The Supreme Court sided with the Canadian government the decision was made on Friday morningreversing a Quebec Court of Appeal decision to declare the law partially unconstitutional.
“The act as a whole is constitutionally valid”, concluded the court.
“Developed in collaboration with indigenous peoples, the act represents an important step forward on the road to reconciliation.”
Bill C-92, An Act Respecting First Nations, Mtis and Inuit Children Youth and Families, became law in 2019. It asserts that Indigenous nations have jurisdiction over child and family services and outlines national minimum standards of care.
The Quebec government challenged the law on jurisdictional grounds, arguing that Ottawa exceeded its legislative authority, violated provincial jurisdiction and effectively recognized indigenous peoples as a third order of government.
The Supreme Court concluded that the Liberal federal government was within its jurisdiction and did not create a third tier of government, but recognized rights already protected by the aboriginal rights section of the Canadian Constitution.
“The Act does not change the constitutional architecture of Canada,” the court wrote.
The court also found that the law is part of Parliament's implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Quebec First Nations leaders hailed the decision as historic, monumental and a big step in the right direction. At a press conference in an Ottawa hotel, they sat behind a semicircle of mostly Atikamekw youth to make a point.
“This decision really belongs to them,” said Ghislain Picard, chief of the Quebec-Labrador Assembly of First Nations.
It was a beautiful day, but also a sad day, Picard added, because of the way the welfare of the First Nations' most sacred and precious resource was argued in the courts for their children for years.
“We have always accepted the responsibility we have, we hold and believe, that we are the best governments to really secure their future,” Picard said, as children laughed and played in the halls.
The decision was praised
In a statement in French, the Quebec government said its dispute has always been with the federal government, not with indigenous people, and that it agrees with greater indigenous autonomy in matters of youth protection, in line with Quebec policy. .
“Given the important consequences of the judgment, particularly in the matter of the protection of vulnerable children and indigenous governance, Quebec will continue to carefully analyze the decision,” the statement said in French.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the opinion deeply meaningful and positive, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he supports the principle of autonomy for First Nations.
The Speaker of the National Assembly of First Nations applauded the decision and the president of the Mtis National Council (MNC) echoed the sentiment.
“It has the ability to repair the past damage of colonization. It has the ability to repair the current damage of colonization,” Cassidy Caron said.
Caron joined national Inuit leader Natan Obed, Inuit president Tapirii Kanatami and federal indigenous affairs ministers on Parliament Hill to praise the decision.
Obed said the delay caused by the court challenge created years of confusion, uncertainty and worry.
“We still live in a country where our rights are contested, especially by jurisdictions that would imagine that their control is always superior to the rights of indigenous people,” he said.
Indigenous laws take precedence
An ecstatic David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Mtis Federation, which is not part of the MNC, said the court sent a strong message that the federal and provincial governments should consider broader recognition of indigenous autonomy.
“This discussion needs to happen,” he said in a telephone interview.
“It's going to take a while to get there, but at least we're getting there now.”
While the decision is limited to self-governance in children and family services, it could set the stage for Ottawa to recognize self-governance rights through legislation in other areas.
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu suggested other jurisdictions should heed the court's call.
“This is a clarion call for all provinces and territories to be partners in this reconciliation. It is now the law, in fact, that that work must continue,” she told reporters.
The Quebec Court of Appeal had thrown out two clauses that say indigenous laws have the force of federal law and will prevail over conflicting provincial laws.
The Supreme Court decision suggests that such conflicts between the laws would be resolved by the courts when they arise, with indigenous peoples enjoying the protection of these two clauses.
Chartrand said earlier this week that this dispute over whose laws prevail has serious practical implications. The federation, for example, opposes permanent adoption orders while the province allows them. With this decision, the Red Mtis River can move forward, he said.
The entire nine-judge panel heard the case, although retired Judge Russell Brown did not participate in its final decision. Reasons are authorized by the court as a whole and not by any judge.
