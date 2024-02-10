'I screamed': BC Indigenous child welfare advocates celebrate court victory

WARNING: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may disturb and cause some readers. Discretion is advised.

Indigenous child welfare advocates in BC are celebrating a “huge victory” in Ottawa on Friday, where a federal law asserting that First Nations, Mtis and Inuit people have the sole authority to protect their children was upheld in court .

Mary Teegee, chair of the Forum of Directors of Indigenous Children and Family Services, said she heard the news in a phone call this morning from her lawyer, who told her the case had been “won on every count”.

“Of course I screamed, I was really happy, it was just a great moment for our kids — a big win for our kids,” Teegee told Global News. “Our most important resource is our children.”











The Supreme Court of Canada's decision to reject Quebec's appeal of Bill C-92 was unanimous. By 2022, Quebec had won at the Court of Appeal, which found that parts of the act exceeded federal jurisdiction.

Indigenous peoples have always had the inherent right to self-government and to care for their children.

Mountains of research and testimony have documented the trauma and intergenerational damage caused by various colonial interventions in the lives of indigenous children and families.











More than 150,000 First Nations, Mtis and Inuit children were taken from their families starting in the 1830s and imprisoned in residential schools, where church and state tried to erase their languages, cultures and identities. Countless thousands were subjected to free abuse, and an unknown number—many thousands—never returned.

Between the 1950s and 1980s, countless Indigenous children were taken back from their parents, often without consent, in a movement known as the Scoop of the 60s. Governments placed those children in non-indigenous homes.

Many were stripped of their language and culture, left with complex questions about their identity, and abused.







Today, Indigenous children continue to be overrepresented in provincial care. As of March 2022, the last year for which statistics are publicly posted, they accounted for 68 percent of youth in care in BC

The BC government ended the controversial “child welfare practice” of birth alerts only in 2019. For decades, that system sent an alert — usually without the expectant parents' consent — when there might be a safety risk to newborns.

province accepted at that time it disproportionately targeted Indigenous women, and advocates have said it resulted in many wrongful and painful seizures of babies.











Teegee said Friday's court victory provides Indigenous peoples with a powerful legal tool that reaffirms their inherent right to care for their children “the right way, the Indigenous way”.

“Every step we take, every victory we make, is making us more real in that place, closer to that place where we will have the authority, if you will, to develop laws in all spheres, in all different spheres. part of our society,” she explained.

“Today is really about our kids. I think of all those who are no longer with us, those who died in terrible situations in care, those who could never go home because they were in the care of strangers. I think this win is for them.”











In a press release, Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFC) – an intervener in the case – also applauded the high court's decision. The Indigenous-led organization, based in Vancouver and Prince George, has an award-winning child welfare program serving 11 First Nations in BC.

“This decision paves the way for our nations to devote their time and resources to the work that matters — caring for our children,” Warner Adam, CEO of CSFC, said in the release.

“We have advocated and worked hard to change the system, we finally have our right to care for our children in our own way and it is protected by the constitution of Canada,” added the president of the board and chief of the Saikuz First Nation. Priscilla Mueller.

“Now the BC government has no choice but to ensure that it has a process to support First Nations Autonomy and inherent rights in all aspects of Indigenous well-being.”











Attorney Scott Smith, who represented CSFS and the Cheslatta, Nadleh, Saikuz and Stellaten First Nations in the proceedings, called it a “landmark decision” that sets an important legal precedent, as well as a “very important” step forward in reconciliation.

“The treaty process has failed a number of nations here in British Columbia,” he explained. “Some nations have gone 30 to 40 years without reaching an agreement.

“This was a special experience for the Carrier Sekani communities, and this is some of the evidence that they brought and the arguments that they ultimately presented to the court about the purpose and the purpose and in fact the need of this legislative mechanism.”











A number of First Nations are currently negotiating with the BC government to regain jurisdiction over child welfare and lead their own culturally appropriate services. While the province provides child and family services to most residents, approximately 118 First Nations, urban Indigenous and Mtis communities have access to a delegated Indigenous child and family services agency.

The province deployed a new minister – Grace Lore – to the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) last month. At the time, Premier David Eby said the department was undergoing a “significant reset”.

I don't think it's a surprise to anyone to say that the ministry and particularly the system in the province have faced significant challenges in achieving our shared goal of ensuring that every child is cared for as they should be,” he said.

“It's certainly one of the most challenging cases, if not the most challenging, because of what's at stake.”











There were 50 percent fewer children in government care in 2022 than in 2001.

As of December 2021, MCFD reported that the number of BC children and youth living with relatives or friends, as opposed to foster care, had increased 69 percent from 2018 from 1,100 to more than 1,900. More than 93 percent of those in need of protection resume living with their families safely after receiving government support.

— with files from Neetu Garcha and The Canadian Press

The Hope for Wellness Helpline provides culturally competent counseling and crisis intervention for all Indigenous peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.