Ford, Trudeau sign $3.1 billion health care funding deal that will see Ontario hire more health workers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an agreement Friday detailing how the province should spend $3.1 billion in federal health care funding.

As part of the deal, the provincial government is to create new primary health care teams, which include family doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, pharmacists and social workers. The province will also open 700 more places in medical education programs, including 70 in Northern Ontario, and improve health data tracking and reporting by improving digital infrastructure across the system.

“Universal public health care is a core part of what it means to be Canadian. It's the idea that no matter where you live or what you earn, you'll always be able to get the care you need,” Trudeau's office said in a . news release.

“Unfortunately, our health care system has not lived up to expectations,” he continued.

The agreement stems from a national health funding summit in February 2023, when the Trudeau government offered to increase the Canada Health Transfer by $46 billion in additional spending, including $25 billion allocated to tailored arrangements with provinces and territories.

Although Ontario and the federal government reached a agreement in principlefor $8.6 billion over 10 years after the summit, both sides have been working out the details since then. The $3.1 billion outlined in the agreement announced Friday covers the first three years of the agreement.

Ontario is the fifth province to reach an agreement with Ottawa, joining BC, Alberta, Nova Scotia and PEI

Long waits, lack of family doctors

The finalized deal comes as Ontario's health system faces a severe staffing crisis, with a record number of patients lacking a family doctor and the ripple effects creating long wait times in hospital emergency rooms.

Last week, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced $110 million in funding for 400 health professionals in 78 new or expanded primary care teams across the province. New federal funding for primary health teams comes on top of that announcement, and Ford said he hopes it will help reduce wait times in emergency rooms, which have seen an increase in patients not seeking emergency care.

“I'm going to be local to these emergency departments,” Ford said.

Dr. Nadia Alam, a family physician, anesthesiologist and past president of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA), said the new money could help “stabilize” the health care system if spent with the future in mind.

“Our health care system is in dire straits and right now it feels like we're moving furniture while the house is on fire,” she told CBC Radio.Metro breakfastFriday.

“When the province spends money wisely and carefully, injecting it not just to put out fires, but to actually think long-term, we have the potential to do so much to save a very damaged health care system,” Alam added.

Ontario's auditor general found in a report late last year that between July 2022 and June 2023 there were 203 temporary emergency department closures across the province. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The bilateral agreement also aims to expand access to mental health care in the province.

“We know people are waiting too long to access the mental health care they need,” Trudeau said at a morning news conference in King City, adding that wait times are particularly unacceptable in rural areas and for young people. . Ontario has agreed to open five new youth wellness centers in addition to the 22 already open since 2022.

OMA welcomes funding, says more is needed

The agreement similarly includes federal funding to support the province's plan to give health care professionals who are licensed elsewhere in Canada the automatic right to practice in Ontario, as well as making it easier for employees internationally trained health workers to work in the province.

“This includes removing barriers to foreign credential recognition, streamlining licensing processes and increasing access to the program for highly educated and skilled health professionals,” the news release said.

The OMA, which represents the province's doctors, said in a statement that it welcomed the increased funding but warned that more money would be needed to “address significant structural challenges” in the health system.

“While we address the most pressing issues, we also need to ensure that we have a long-term and sustainable funding formula to fix the fundamental issues in the system and build for the future, knowing that we have an aging and more complex patient population medical Dr. Andrew Park, president of the OMA, said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the opposition New Democrats questioned why it took a full year for the deal to be finalized and called for transparency in how the province spends the money.

“Ontarians have waited more than a year for the Ford government to sign this agreement on federal funding for our health care system. Many people in Ontario have spent that time waiting in overcrowded ERs, waiting for overbooked ambulances and waiting to see their family, the doctors,” MPPFrance Glinas, the DPSH health critic, said in a statement.

“It is time for this agreement to be signed,” she added.

The Ontario Nurses Association also questioned statistics presented at the press conference by the premier and health minister, including the number of new nurses in the province.

“If we have so many new nurses, why is Ontario seeing hundreds of emergency departments continue to close due to nursing shortages?” President Erin Ariss wrote in a statement.

Amid that strain on the system, one in five patients who visited ERs were there only because they didn't have a family doctor and didn't need emergency care, the report said.