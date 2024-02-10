More families in BC benefit from $10-a-day childcare

More families in British Columbia will save thousands of dollars each year as more than 700 childcare spaces switch to ChildCareBC's $10-a-day program.

These spaces will help reduce costs for families and further develop access to high-quality, affordable childcare as an essential service.

“For too long families have struggled to keep up with the high cost of childcare,” said Premier David Eby who is also the MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey. “As we've seen the cost of everything rise due to global inflation, this addition of more spaces at $10 a day will give families the kind of break they need, when they need it most.

Spaces in ChildCareBC's $10-a-day program reduce the average cost of childcare from $1,120 a month for full-time center-based infant care to $200 a month for the same service, saving families an average of about $920 in month per child.

“Across the country, demand is high for affordable regulated childcare spaces,” said Jenna Sudds, Federal Minister for Families, Children and Social Development. “Today's announcement is great news for families in BC and will help more families save hundreds of dollars each month. We look forward to continuing to work with the Province to realize our shared vision for a high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care system across Canada.”

More spaces will be converted to the program over the coming weeks bringing BC closer to its goal of $15,000 10 a day ChildCareBC spaces by spring 2024.

“Hundreds more families across BC will heave a sigh of relief as their child care bills have been reduced by more than $10,000 on average per child, per year,” said Mitzi Dean, BC Minister of State for Child Care. “ChildCareBC fee reductions and $10 a day program are important ways we are making life more affordable for British Columbians, which benefits families, our communities and the economy as a whole.”

The expansion of the $10-a-day program represents further progress in partnering with the federal government under the Canada-British Columbia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement to support the goal of ensuring families have access to quality early learning high, affordable and inclusive. and childcare.

“Throughout my 15-year career as an early childhood educator (ECE) at UBC, I have always been a strong advocate for the $10 a day plan,” said Lauren McCaughey, parent and ECE at UBC Child Care. “Over the years, my three children have attended child care programs at UBC, and including Salal Daycare in the $10-a-day program makes it easier for our family to budget each month for the higher cost of groceries and other rising costs. We will also be able to start saving more for our children's future as they grow and learn.”

The newly approved $10-a-day spaces are available at 25 childcare centers across BC, including Houston, Squamish, Surrey and Vancouver.

For this takeover, the government's focus was to prioritize new $10-a-day facilities in communities that do not yet have access to ChildCareBC's $10-a-day program or that have a low number of $10-a-day spaces in comparison with the population density of the region.

In addition to the $10-a-day spaces, provincial and federal investments are helping approximately 128,000 families with the cost of child care in centers that are not part of ChildCareBC's $10-a-day program through child care fee reductions of up to $900 in month. for children. When combined with the Affordable Child Care Benefit, many families pay $10 a day or less for child care, including those who do not participate in the $10 a day program.

Since 2018, the Province has invested $3.9 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan to build a future where affordable, comprehensive and quality childcare is an essential service families can rely on.

Quotes:

Carla Qualtrough, Federal Minister for Sport and Physical Activity –

“Across British Columbia, more families will now have access to high-quality, affordable and comprehensive child care. By lowering childcare costs through the $10-a-day program, we're also helping parents and children have more choices — like participating in recreational and sports activities and saving for the future. As a parent, I'm proud to see British Columbia lead the way in giving families and children the best possible start in life.”

Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament for Vancouver-Quadra –

“Every child deserves the best possible start in life and all parents should be able to prioritize family and career if they choose. Today, with the introduction of over 700 more $10-a-day childcare spaces in British Columbia, many more families will have access to high-quality, affordable childcare that will reduce family stress and will open up new opportunities.

Karen Vaughan, director, UBC Child Care –

“The $10-a-day ChildCareBC program ensures that UBC Child Care is able to continue to provide affordable, accessible and comprehensive child care to the UBC community, thereby enabling UBC to continue to attract and retain students, the highest quality staff and faculty from around the world. world. Equitable access to childcare is critical to meeting UBC's goals of increasing equity, diversity and inclusion and reducing barriers for historically underserved, marginalized or excluded families.”

Garry Begg, MLA, Surrey-Guildford –

“As global inflation continues to affect the cost of living, reducing the cost of childcare helps ease the pressure on more families in Surrey. I am glad that our government is reducing the monthly costs for parents in need, as everything helps them raise their children.”

Fast facts:

Fee reductions were introduced in 2018 through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative and increased further on December 1, 2022, with the support of federal funding under the Canada-British Columbia Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

Provincial investments are supporting school-age fee reductions, which were introduced on September 1, 2023.

The Affordable Child Care Benefit (ACCB) is a means-tested provincial program that provides up to $1,250 per month, per child, to help eligible low- and moderate-income families with their care costs. child care. Families earning less than $45,000 a year can get the maximum ACCB and pay nothing out of pocket for childcare. Families earning up to $111,000 a year may be eligible for additional childcare support through the ACCB.

An average of 35,000 children have received support through the Province's ACCB each month so far in 2023-24.

Learn more:

For more information about affordable childcare options through ChildCareBC, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/childcare

To apply for ACCB, visit: http://www.gov.bc.ca/affordablechildcarebenefit

For more information about Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care, visit: https://canada.ca/child-care

