C40 welcomes European Commission's 2040 emissions reduction recommendations, calls for greater ambition





C40 Cities welcomes the European Commission's communication on the EU's 2040 climate target, which aims to set a path to a climate-neutral Europe by 2050. C40 and our European leaders appreciate the European Commission's communication on the EU 2040 climate objective and its impact assessmentwhich outlines the scenarios and trajectories for climate work after 2030, fulfilling its obligation under the European Climate Law and supporting the development of an intermediary target of 90% for Europe needed to achieve its ambition of climate neutrality by 2050. We recognize that this communication comes at a challenging time for Europe, where we are witnessing doubts and backlash towards European climate ambitions, as set out by the EU's Green Deal. European cities are ready to play an active role in the transition to a climate-neutral Europe that creates good, green jobs and benefits all residents equally, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable, and we we expect to work together with European institutions. to establish the policies and investments necessary for these ambitions. However, we reiterate the need to: Increasing the ambitions of climate action

Mayors stress the urgency of significant emissions reductions, in line with the European Scientific Advisory Board's recommendation of a 90% to 95% reduction by 2040 compared to 1990 levels. We support a more committed European stance , emphasizing “fair access” from the UN report on Integrity Issues. With Europe already feeling the effects of climate breakdowns, immediate action is essential to limit global temperature increases to 1.5C under the Paris Agreement. Swift action will address environmental concerns and unlock opportunities in public health, job creation, green space conservation and resource efficiency. Work with cities to increase climate action and resilience

In line with the Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (sample) for Climate Action, cities should actively shape national energy and climate plans and contribute to deliver commitments such as those set out in the Fit for 55 green transition package. Cities are ready and willing to work with national governments to set and implement climate targets and accelerate climate action, end European reliance on fossil fuels and ensure that strategies and ambitions are not based on an over-reliance on carbon capture and storage technologies. Accelerate the flow of green finance to cities and enable a just transition

As the level of government closest to residents, workers, youth, communities and businesses, cities play a vital role in ensuring that stakeholders are involved in climate planning and implementation and that residents benefit from the opportunities of a climate transition. green. To effectively address the climate crisis, there is a need for accelerated and widespread investment in cities and a stronger recognition of the urban dimension of a just transition. We strongly call on the European Commission to strengthen initiatives such as the Social Climate Fund and the Just Transition Fund, fostering cooperation with cities and allocating resources from the European budget to empower cities in supporting the most vulnerable residents and those who can be affected in the short term. from the transition. Mayor of Milan and Vice-President of C40 Giuseppe Sala said: I welcome the Commission's proposal and want to call for the 2040 greenhouse gas target to be science-based, ambitious and fair. We need ambition for the EU, but we also need the voices and actions of those responsible for implementing these decisions on the streets of our European cities. We cannot underestimate the impact of climate change on the most vulnerable, nor can we dismiss the concerns of those who may be affected by the transition. Cities are best positioned to support residents bearing the brunt of the climate crisis, social and economic instability, accelerating climate action while protecting the most vulnerable and ensuring job creation. This is a fair transition in practice and this is what should happen. Mayor of Copenhagen and Vice-Chair of C40 Sophie Hstorp Andersen said: Cities play a crucial role in developing a more sustainable future. Before 2025, we expect to reduce our emissions within Copenhagen by approximately 80%. The next step is to become climate positive by 2035. As C40 mayors, we call on national governments to work with us to accelerate climate action across Europe, and the 2040 target is no exception. In setting the ambitions of Europe 2040, we must focus on the balances and synergies between climate impact, green jobs, health and longevity. For us, this means not underestimating the key role of consumption-based emissions and engaging our residents to promote a greener lifestyle. More Articles The lasting legacy of Women4Climate The Women4Climate community has achieved so much to be proud of in seven years, now consisting of 1,000 women… C40 emphasizes the importance of the EPA soot rule for urban residents February 7, 2024 – Today, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published its final rule to strengthen the National Ambient Air…

