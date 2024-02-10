DOJ watchdog's new report details FBI officials' misconduct with foreign prostitutes

Six FBI officials working overseas were solicited or had sex with prostitutes, including at a karaoke bar, a massage parlor and a gentlemen's club, and then were not present when questioned by investigators , according to a document released by the Justice Department's internal watchdog. .

The DOJ's Office of Inspector General released in 2021 a leaked one-page summary of its findings that FBI officials had accepted “commercial sex” while on duty abroad, but did not reveal any details about the bad behavior itself.

Now, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Inspector General's office has released what is known as an Investigation Report dated October 20, 2021. The 37-page document has been heavily redacted, including all references to identities of FBI officials and the location or locations where the abuse occurred, but provides a wealth of new details about the actions of the six officials.

It paints a picture of FBI employees who repeatedly engaged in activities that violated Department of Justice and FBI policies, and exposed them to potential extortion and blackmail.

The report found that one FBI official, for example, paid for sex during an outing with foreign law enforcement partners at a karaoke bar, as well as a strip club and a massage parlor, while on official business. abroad.

Another official was found to have paid for sex at a “gentleman's club” and also had sex with a prostitute provided by host country law enforcement officials, according to the report.

The report says one of the officials told investigators that on one occasion, foreign law enforcement officers offered to send prostitutes to FBI officials' hotel rooms. Later that evening, “a prostitute appeared” at the villa where he was staying. The official admitted to having sex with the woman, as well as another prostitute who showed up.

The country name has been redacted.

In the same section of the report, an unnamed FBI official told investigators that he has paid for commercial sex, but there have been “zero instances” where a foreign country “tried to use him as result of offering it. with a prostitute, adding that it's an 'unfortunately cultural thing'.”

A third FBI official was found to have negotiated sex for FBI colleagues in addition to sleeping with a prostitute himself.

Two other agents were found to have had sex with prostitutes, while another was found to have solicited only one.

As part of the IG's investigation, the officers were given polygraph tests. The report says investigators concluded that five of the FBI officials were dishonest or lied about their relationships with prostitutes.

The officers' actions violated multiple FBI policies, including failing to report contacts with foreign nationals and failing to report their misconduct, as well as the misconduct of their colleagues.

The report says three of the officials involved in the report resigned, two retired and one left his post.

The FBI is not the first US law enforcement agency to discipline its personnel for engaging with foreign prostitutes.

The Secret Service and Drug Enforcement Administration were hit by scandal in 2012 after it was discovered that their agents had returned prostitutes to their hotel rooms after a night of heavy drinking in Cartagena, Colombia.

