



MIAMI – Signs throughout Miami International Airport: Block access to elevators, escalators, walkways and The sky train. “I missed my workout, so I was looking for an extra walk,” joked Kris Smith, a passenger flying through MIA. “That's actually a plus. Is that a feature?” “When we came, we had to walk maybe a mile,” added a woman walking past Margaret. History of concern of weary commuters forced to walk because the Skytrain is still not running – almost six months after it crashed It came after a two-year inspection a few months ago, where they discovered cracks in the support column. So they closed it all. It's been under repair since then and we're told they hope to have it Skytrain in operation until the end of March. Airport Director and CEO Ralph Cutie adds that some of those units are 40 to 60 years old. “Way beyond their useful lives,” said a future Cutie. And, it will take time to replace each unit. “Upgrading a moving walkway or an escalator can take up to a year, depending on the size of the unit,” Cutie added. He says that out of a total of 616, only 8% at the airport are currently out of order. So why does it seem like a windfall all at once? “See the percentage units below,” Cutie said. “You see, in some areas, they're high visibility because they're highly trafficked. All those customer touch points that impact the customer journey, we're actively addressing. We only saw one picture requiring repair from the departures outside gates D, between gates 5 and 10 and on level three from the walkways. In a press conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said last month that the county pushed maintenance ahead of its mandate. “The mayor was referring to the big maintenance, improvements and improvement projects that need to be done, which maybe in the past haven't been a big priority,” Cutie said, adding perspective. Meanwhile, a much more expansive project takes flight. “Modernization and expansion of the terminal and various concourses in the terminal,” shared an excited Cutie. MIA offered an exclusive look at the $7 billion Capital Improvement Project: Airport-wide improvements to ticket counters and checkpoints by transforming concourses to add gates and concessions. “To accommodate the explosive passenger growth we're seeing,” Cutie said. He predicts that by 2040, 77 million passengers will travel through MIA. The vision of one The new MIA is underway, with a target date of reaching the finish line within 15 years for the 150 projects associated with the Capital Improvement Project. More from CBS News Joe Gorchow Joe Gorchow joins CBS4 News as a seasoned reporter and anchor with extensive live and breaking news experience. Joe's competitive nature and passion for connecting with the community blend perfectly in his role at WFOR. It strives to provide the coverage our viewers deserve.

