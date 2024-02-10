Tucker Carlson's revealing interview with Vladimir Putin – National and International News – Friday February 9, 2024

Biden attacks memory, then confuses leaders of Egypt and Mexico.

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden responds to memory attacks, then confuses the Presidents of Mexico and Egypt

A report released by Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Hur detailed shocking lack of memory by President Biden has caused panic in Democratic circles in DC. Concerns about Biden's mental acuity have plagued him since before he became President. Repeated gaffes, his refusal to sit down for interviews and apparent efforts to keep him out of the public eye as much as possible haven't helped. Polling shows that Biden's age has been a top concern for months among likely voters in 2024. Despite this, there has been much denial within the Democratic establishment that Biden's age or mental capacity is a problem. Special Counsel Hur's report appears to have been a turning point.

Following the release of the report, Biden held a press conference yesterday to address the report on his handling of classified documents. After his scheduled remarks, Biden took questions from reporters. Several tense exchanges with members of the press ensued. A Fox News reporter asked Biden about the Hur Report's claim that it would be futile to bring Biden before a jury because he would appear to be a “well-intentioned old man with a failing memory.” Biden responded, “I mean well, I'm old, and I know what the hell I'm doing.” When the reporter pulled back, Biden replied: “My memory is too weak to let you talk!”.

Then, just minutes later, as Biden was leaving the podium, another reporter asked about the situation in Israel. Biden returned to the podium and described Israel's military attack on Gaza as “high.” He also said he would push Egypt to allow Gazans to cross the border into Egypt. During those comments, he referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as “the President of Mexico.”

Click here to watch the press conference (timestamped to begin on Biden's remarks)

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Israel-Gaza War: Fears Israel Will Deport 1 Million Palestinians to Egypt Ahead of Rafah Offensive

For the past 3 months, more than 1 million displaced Palestinians have been living in tents in and around Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city and the location of the Strip's only crossing into Egypt. They have little to protect them from the elements and many are starving with aid in the Belt slowed to a trickle. At the beginning of the war, these people fled to the south, where they said they would be safe. Now Israel is planning an all-out military incursion into Rafah, ostensibly to destroy the four Hamas battalions stationed there. Foreign leaders have raised fears of a mass massacre if Israel goes ahead with its plan.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says that The US would not support the operation without “due consideration” for the safety of the people sheltering there. There are fears that Israel could take the “due consideration” qualification as a blank check to do what it likes with the refugees, paying minimal attention to past “concerns” expressed by the Biden administration about civilian security in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has ordered the army to develop a plan “for the evacuation of the population” in Rafah. Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas fears that this is the moment when the entire Israeli operation is built towards: the mass deportation of Palestinians to the Sinai desert in Egypt.

For weeks, Israel has demanded that Egypt withdraw its troops from the Rafah border, requiring full control of the pass. Egypt has so far ignored Israel's demands. Officials in Cairo said any move by Israel to take control of the border or expel Palestinians to Egypt would nullify the Camp David Accords and constitute an act of war.

Tucker Carlson's extensive interview with Putin

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson conducted a 2-hour interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 6 in the Kremlin. Much of the media has criticized Carlson for giving Putin a platform to speak directly to an American audience. Some have also discussed the way the interview was conducted, essentially giving Putin the floor to talk as much as he wanted on any topic he wanted, mostly without interruption and with minimal adjournment. However, few sources have dealt meaningfully with the content of the interview itself.

I watched the full interview this afternoon. Putin certainly went on long, which he is known for, and was allowed many digressions. However, Putin was able to present in a nuanced way his views on a number of topics, including the war in Ukraine, the rise of China and the BRICS countries, the decline of US hegemony, which really holds power in USA, even artificial. intelligence. I've summarized some key points below, but there was too much ground covered in the interview to cover here. I would encourage anyone with sufficient interest and 2 hours to spare over the weekend to watch the full interview (you can find the link below) and decide for themselves.

Historical context

During the first half hour of the interview, Putin gave an overview of the first 1,000 years of Russian and Ukrainian history. Throughout, Putin emphasized the deep historical, linguistic and cultural ties between the two nations, as well as the efforts of rival powers in Europe, beginning in the 13th century, to try to distance Kievan Rus (which includes part of the current territory of Ukraine). from Mother Russia. Putin felt that Russia's separation from Kievan Rus' also made both nations more vulnerable to the political machinations of rival powers, as well as incursions by the Mongols.

The historical discourse also included what Putin sees as mistakes by various Soviet leaders to give Ukraine too much territory and too much autonomy. Putin believed it was a mistake to allow Ukraine to take back much of the territory ceded to it during the Soviet era, including territories on the Black Sea.

Carlson repeatedly pushed Putin to connect this lecture to the invasion that began two years ago. In doing so, Carlson missed Putin's point in bringing this up, which should worry anyone hoping for a quick end to this conflict. While Americans are not used to thinking in terms of centuries or even millennia of history, Europeans and Russians in particular are quite used to contextualizing current events in this way. What Putin was putting forth was a justification not only for a permanent claim to territories that Russia has already captured militarily, but for an eventual reunification of Ukraine with Russia, whether through peaceful or non-peaceful means. Putin's view, as presented, is that this should be done to right historical wrongs dating back more than 500 years and to strengthen both countries. Putin concludes that these cultural and historical ties make this reunion inevitable.

Violation of NATO and Western intervention in the region

Putin also spoke at length about the decades of ongoing hostility between Russia and the West after the fall of the Soviet Union. Putin also rejected accusations that he had expansionist ambitions across the continent. Rather, he painted the West, and the US in particular, as the aggressor whose goal is to weaken and ultimately dismember Russia.

After the collapse of the USSR, Putin says, hopes were high in Russia that with the ideological wedge of communism no longer in question, Russia would fully integrate with the West and enjoy the benefits of peace and political and economic cooperation as a result. Instead, NATO expanded steadily eastward. This was despite early promises to Russia that this expansion would cease and warnings from European statesmen such as Egon Bahr that continued NATO expansion would only perpetuate Cold War hostilities.

Putin also accuses the West, and particularly the CIA, of fomenting separatism in the Caucasus (Georgia) in 2008 and the Maidan protests in Ukraine in 2014. Putin portrayed his invasion in 2022 as an attempt not to start a war, but to end a war which has continued ever since. Since 2014, Ukraine, with Western support, has continued airstrikes and ground operations in the Russian-majority regions of Donbass.

Putin also raised a familiar talking point about the “Denazification” of Ukraine. During World War II, Ukrainian nationalists joined forces with the Nazis to fight Soviet forces. For this reason, says Putin, many Ukrainian nationalists to this day identify with Nazism. Indeed, the Azov Battalion, which has fought Russian separatists for years in eastern Ukraine, often wear Nazi insignia on their uniforms.

Desire for a negotiated settlement

Carlson asked Putin about his feelings on negotiating a settlement of the war. At several points during the interview, Putin said that he had always been open to a negotiation and that it was Ukraine and its Western backers who had so far ruled out that possibility. He alluded several times to an already widely reported incident in April 2022 in which Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson persuaded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not to sign a deal that was negotiated in Istanbul.

Putin also said that if the West stopped supplying Ukraine with arms, the war would be over within weeks. Carlson raised recent comments from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who said that unless Congress approves more aid to Ukraine, there could soon be US troops on the ground in Eastern Europe..

Putin replied that this was “a provocation and a cheap provocation”. He could see no reason to send American soldiers to Ukraine, since there are already too many American mercenaries there. He continued:

If one is willing to send in regular troops, it would certainly bring humanity to the brink of a very serious global conflict. This is clear. Does the US need this? For what? Thousands of miles from your national territory. Don't you have anything better to do? You have issues at your border, issues with immigration, issues with the national debt—more than $33 trillion. You have nothing better to do so you have to fight in Ukraine? Would it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make a deal?

Click here to view the entire interview (opens in new tab).