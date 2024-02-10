Inside Tampa International is lost and found





TSA Agent Nathaniel Bright's work is as straightforward as it is important. “You see all these people, different backgrounds, different ages, different races, different cultures, all come together to do it, to do this, you know, accomplish this mission,” he said. . As a supervisor at one of Tampa International's security checkpoints, he and his teammates are tasked with keeping potential weapons off planes. “I can't even tell them how proud I am of them because that would make me so emotional,” Bright said. But if you give him a microphone and something missing, that's where his hidden talent lies. Every day, sometimes 10 times, and sometimes more, travelers visit his checkpoint and head to their planes without everything from the annoying to lose – like water bottles – to the terrible to lose – like utility bags – to to impossible to leave the house without – like a belt – and even impossible to travel without – like an identity card. “These soft tones have not been able to lure them back to the checkpoint (yet),” he said. READ: Plane crashes on I-75 into vehicle in Florida: Troops Every day, all lost items are brought to the airport lost and found. Credit cards, driver's license, wallets and luggage. If they are not claimed after a month, they are sent to charities around Tampa Bay. “Whether it's blankets and toys for the SPCA, or clothing for veterans, there are so many things here that are actually pretty nice and in good shape,” said TPA spokeswoman Emily Nipps. With over 2,500 items per month widely lost at the airport and 11 million passengers passing through the TSA terminal each year, agents have all kinds of war stories, like when a famous rapper went back to the checkpoint to get a tray full of gold chains. “We called his real name over the loudspeaker. But he came running back. He was strong for everybody.” But when things are at stake that are even more important than gold, like medicine or CPAP machines or prosthetics, the job of reuniting passengers with those who are undecided is as important as the piloting itself. “Sometimes we've been able to communicate with the airline to figure out where this person is going, and they give them like a little message when they get there,” Bright said.

