A Nova Scotia man is accused of threatening a snowplow driver
A 66-year-old man from New Glasgow, NS, has been charged by Pictou County RCMP with threats and firearms offences.
The new Glasgow gun owner also faces charges of improper storage of firearms
A 66-year-old man from New Glasgow, NS, has been charged by Pictou County RCMP with allegedly making threats and trespassing with a firearm.
According to an RCMP news release Friday, RCMP officers and New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of a man threatening a snowplow operator on Tuesday.
RCMP Const. Dominic Laflammetold the CBC in a phone interview the threats were “serious enough” that the RCMP opened an investigation and decided to arrest the man that same day.
Laflamme said police respond “very quickly” if threats are serious and likely to be carried out.
On Wednesday, police officers executed a search warrant at his home and seized firearms and ammunition. All firearms in the home were licensed.
“Since there is no charge of carrying a firearm without a license, the firearm charge comes from an unsecured storage where firearms were found in the residence,” Laflamme said.
Laflammesaid gun owners know they should store their firearms with a firearm lock or in a cabinet and ammunition should be kept separate.
“At this point the RCMP seized the firearms and ammunition and they will act as safekeepers for these firearms pending the conclusion of court proceedings,” he said.
The man was later released on conditions and will appear in Pictou provincial court on April 8.
