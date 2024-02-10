Rep. Smith will deliver the February 20 lecture on international trade





Representative Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District will give a presentation Feb. 20 at the University of Nebraska Lincoln highlighting the challenges and opportunities in international trade as the Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance marks its fifth anniversary during this academic year. The Yeutter Institute's Fifth Anniversary Lecture with Smith will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. in Great Plains Room C at the Nebraska East Union. The lecture is free and open to the public. It will be streamed live from the Yeutter Institute website. Smith, who has represented the 3rd District since 2007, has long focused on international trade issues. He is the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee on Commerce Subcommittee and the senior member of Nebraska's congressional delegation. Smith's lecture is the public part of a series of Yeutter Institute student events during the week of February 19, focusing on small business institutes. The minor, open to all Husker students regardless of their major, introduces students to the multidisciplinary nature of business affairs and is tailored to individual student needs. Smith, a former Nebraska state senator from Gering, co-chairs the US-Japan caucus in the House of Representatives. Last month, he and three other House members announced the creation of the bipartisan Congressional Agricultural Trade Task Force. The caucus aims to advance and promote policies vital to US agriculture, including increasing agricultural exports, facilitating food and agricultural trade, and tearing down unnecessary trade barriers. The Yeutter Institute was launched in 2018 and is led by Jill O'Donnell, director of the Haggart-Work Institute. Cheyenne Gerlach is assistant director. The institute's interdisciplinary approach fits the example set by Clayton Yeutter, a native of Eustis, Nebraska. Yeutter (1930-2017) earned three degrees from Nebraska: a Bachelor of Science, a law degree and a doctorate degree in agricultural economics. His career spanned the private sector, as president of the Chicago Stock Exchange, as well as agricultural economics and government service, as secretary of agriculture and US trade representative. The Yeutter Institute combines its multidisciplinary approach with broad engagement with business professionals. As of 2018, more than 80 foreign trade professionals and experts have participated in the institute's programming through campus conferences and student events, as well as webinars and podcasts.

