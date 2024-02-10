Israel seeks to evacuate Palestinians trapped in a southern Gaza city News, Sports, Jobs





JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he has ordered the army to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city. The announcement came after heavy international criticism, including from the US, of Israeli plans to move ground forces into the city that borders Egypt. Rafah had a pre-war population of roughly 280,000, and according to the United Nations is now home to an estimated 1.4 million more people who live with relatives, in shelters or in sprawling tent camps after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza. Israel says Rafah is Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza after more than four months of fighting. “It is impossible to achieve the goal of the war to eliminate Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah. Netanyahu's office said. “On the contrary, it is clear that the intense activity in Rafah requires civilians to evacuate the fighting areas.” He said he had ordered military and security officials to come up with one “combined plan” involving both the mass evacuation of civilians and the destruction of Hamas forces in the city. Israel declared war after several thousand Hamas militants stormed the southern Israeli border on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. An Israeli air and ground offensive has killed approximately 28,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to local health officials. About 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and the territory is plunged into a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food and medical services. Netanyahu has largely countered international criticism of the civilian death toll, saying Hamas is responsible for endangering civilians by operating and hiding in residential areas. But that criticism has grown in recent days as Netanyahu and other leaders vow to move to Rafah. US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that bringing Israel to war is “over the top”, the US's harshest criticism yet of its close ally. The State Department said an invasion of Rafah under the current circumstances “It would be a disaster.” The operation will be a challenge on many levels. It remains unclear where the civilians may go. The Israeli offensive has caused widespread destruction, especially in northern Gaza, and hundreds of thousands of people have no homes to return to. In addition, Egypt has warned that any movement of Palestinians across the border into Egypt would threaten the four-decade peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. The border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which is largely closed, serves as the main entry point for humanitarian aid. Israel has already started striking Rafah from the air. Airstrikes overnight and on Friday hit two residential buildings in Rafah, while two other sites were bombed in central Gaza, including one that damaged a kindergarten-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians. Twenty-two people were killed, according to AP reporters who saw bodies arriving at hospitals. Comments by senior US officials on Rafah have signaled growing friction with Netanyahu following a visit to the region by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

