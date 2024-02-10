Office of Public Relations International Cybercrime Malware Service Dismantled by Federal Authorities: Major Malware Sales and Support Actors in Malta and Nigeria Charged with Federal Indictments

The Department of Justice announced today that, as part of an international law enforcement effort, federal authorities in Boston seized Internet domains used to sell computer malware used by cybercriminals to infiltrate and steal data from computers. of victims. Federal authorities in Atlanta and Boston also filed indictments charging individuals in Malta and Nigeria, respectively, with their alleged involvement in selling the malware and supporting cybercriminals seeking to use the malware for malicious purposes.

Federal authorities in Boston seized www.warzone.ws and three related domains, which together offered for sale the Warzone RAT malware, a sophisticated remote access trojan (RAT) capable of enabling cybercriminals to surreptitiously connect to victims' computers for malicious purposes. According to court documents authorizing the seizures, the Warzone RAT allowed cybercriminals to browse victims' file systems, take screenshots, record keystrokes, steal victims' usernames and passwords, and view victims through their webcams, all without the victims' knowledge or permission.

Investigations by the FBI offices in Boston and Atlanta also led to two indictments against individuals involved in the sale and support of the Warzone RAT and other malware.

Daniel Meli, 27, of Zabbar, Malta, was arrested on February 7 at the request of the United States, following an operation coordinated by the Malta Police Force and the Malta Attorney General's Office, with support from the FBI and the Department of Justice . Mel made his initial appearance before a magistrate judge in Valletta, Malta. Meli was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Georgia on December 12, 2023, on four counts, including causing unauthorized damage to protected computers, unlawfully selling and advertising an electronic eavesdropping device, and participating in a conspiracy to commit certain violations of computer interference. According to charging documents, since at least 2012, Meli offered malware products and services to be sold to cybercriminals through online hacking forums. Specifically, Mel is alleged to have assisted cybercriminals seeking to use RATs for malicious purposes and offered educational tools for sale, including an eBook. Meli also allegedly sold the Warzone RAT and, before that, malware known as the Pegasus RAT, which he sold through a cybercriminal organization called Skynet-Corporation. It also provided online customer support for buyers of both RATs. The Northern District of Georgia is seeking Melissa's extradition to the United States.

Separately, Prince Onyeoziri Odinakachi, 31, of Nigeria, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Massachusetts on Jan. 30 for conspiracy to commit multiple computer hacking violations, including gaining authorized access to computers of protected to obtain information and cause unauthorized damage to protected computers. According to charging documents, between June 2019 and no earlier than March 2023, Odinakachi provided online customer support to individuals who purchased and used the Warzone RAT malware. Law enforcement officers of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria arrested Odinakachi on February 7.

The disruption of the war zone's RAT infrastructure was the result of an international law enforcement effort led by FBI special agents in Boston and Atlanta and coordinated with international partners in large part through Europol. According to court documents, in addition to uncovering cases of Warzone RAT being used to attack victims' computers in Massachusetts, the FBI secretly purchased and analyzed the Warzone RAT malware, confirming its multiple malicious functions . Separately, law enforcement partners in Canada, Croatia, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Romania provided valuable assistance in securing the servers hosting Warzone's RAT infrastructure.

Today's actions targeting Warzone's RAT infrastructure and personnel are another example of our persistent and unwavering commitment to dismantling the malware tools used by cybercriminals, said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts. We will turn every stone to prevent cybercriminals from attacking the integrity of our computer networks and we will root out those who support such cybercriminals so they can be held accountable. Those who sell malware and support the cybercriminals who use it should know that they cannot hide behind their keyboards or international borders.

Daniel Meli will no longer escape responsibility for his actions by selling malware, said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia. This suspected cybercrime facilitated the acquisition and infection of computers around the world. Our office was proud to work with our federal and international counterparts to find Mel and bring him to justice. We will continue to diligently investigate and prosecute cybercrime in the Northern District of Georgia and in all parts of the globe affected by our District.

The move underscores the FBI's commitment to disrupting cybercriminal actors and destroying their infrastructure, said Assistant Director Brian Vorndran of the FBI's Cyber ​​Division. The FBI is proud of the international coordination involved in this law enforcement effort, and we will continue to build global partnerships to pursue cybercriminals who seek to harm the American people.

The charges of conspiracy, obtaining authorized access to protected computers to obtain information, unlawfully selling a wiretapping device, and unlawfully advertising a wiretapping device each carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. , or twice the gross profit or loss, whichever is greater. The charge of causing unauthorized damage to protected computers carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross profit or loss, whichever is greater.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James R. Drabick and Carol E. Head for the District of Massachusetts obtained the seizure orders, and Drabick is prosecuting Odinakachi. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bethany L. Rupert and Michael Herskowitz for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting Mel.

The Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs provided substantial assistance during the investigation. Federal authorities also wish to acknowledge the cooperation and assistance of the FBI's Boston and Atlanta field offices; Malta Police Force; Office of the Attorney General of Malta; Ministry of Justice of Malta; Australian Federal Police; Criminal Police Directorate of the Croatian Ministry of the Interior; Dutch National Police; Europol European Cybercrime Centre; Finland's National Bureau of Investigation; State Police Force of Saxony, Germany; Ministry of Justice of Japan; Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria (EFCC); Romanian National Police; and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their valuable assistance.

Anyone who is the victim of a computer RAT intrusion in Warzone is asked to report it to the FBI at https://wzvictims.ic3.gov.

An indictment is simply an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Warzone's RAT splash page.