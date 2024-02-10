International
The trip to China revealed precious cultural ties, valuable international relations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – About 100 miles away from southern China is Taiwan.
The island nation recognizes itself as an independent country, but China claims Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out taking it by force.
Taiwan has been de facto independent from mainland China since 1949, said UH Manoa Chinese history professor Shana Brown. However, in recent years, the question of whether the two sides still agree to their reconciliation or their eventual reunification is indeed doubtful.
Adding to the tension, the US sent warships to the region and troops to Taiwan as China increased its military presence in the South China Sea, a waterway important to global trade. China and six other countries including Taiwan, the Philippines and Vietnam claim ownership.
Taiwan is valuable to both China and the US economically and strategically due to its location in the western Pacific and their role as a leading producer of computer chips, smartphones and electric cars.
Any kind of conflict would have devastating consequences, Brown said. Thankfully, things continue to move forward, more or less with a diplomatic rather than a military solution.
Annual trips started by the Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce decades ago continue to bring aloha and awareness to the region.
What happens at the national level and at the top levels of government are completely different, probably much more distorted, much more volatile, but at the local level, these trips are actually very important to make sure that there is an understanding between the Chinese people and Americans. said Russell Lau of the Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce.
Before you come to China, I think you have some preconceived ideas, just not knowing what's behind the curtain, said Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce officer Brandon Lau. People need to understand a country and people beyond what they are experiencing in the news or social media.
I kind of grew up not knowing that much about my Chinese heritage, said former Hawaii Electric Industries CEO Constance Lau. When I was growing up, the book, The Good Earth, by Pearl S. Buck, was really popular. It's the image of the pregnant Chinese woman working in the rice fields and then all of a sudden it's time to give birth, Lau said. Well, she just comes home, has the baby, and then straps the baby on her back and goes right back to the rice fields to continue working. So there was no question in my mind that as a Chinese woman, I could not only work, but was expected to work and help support the family.
The world is diverse, it's different, and I think it's okay to have differences. If everyone is the same, how boring is that? said Fujian resident Ying Ying Chen. We have a saying in China that you must have a very peaceful family, then you can develop. I think the whole country, the whole world is like one big family because we are staying on the same planet right? Just like in China, 56 nationalities, we are holding hands and the land is enough to live in peace.
Maybe one day, I will take my son to watch NBA games, this is my biggest dream for America, Fujian resident Jasen Ye said.
With stricter visa requirements for Chinese travelers to the US and no direct flights to Hawaii, the number of Chinese visitors has dropped drastically from 85,000 in 2019 to 10,000 in 2023.
However, recent immigrant success stories continue like Jack Zhang who came from Fuzhou to Hawaii in 2005 and now owns several restaurants.
I remember I brought 10,000 US dollars … to the US for my American dream to make your dream … to make it come true, Zhang said.
Peter Shi arrived in Honolulu from Fujian in the 1980s and went from being a dishwasher to a business owner.
I have to work hard to be successful. It is in our blood as Fujianese, Shi said.
Just as the ocean ebbs and flows, hopefully we will return to a time when US-China relations warm up again.
