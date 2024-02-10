Brexit border controls and poorly planned farm subsidies could plunge the UK into a food crisis | Food

The announced last month from the Port of Dover that the government was jeopardizing UK food security By insisting that import checks be carried out at a facility 22 miles inland rather than at the point of entry when physical inspections begin in April, it could be dismissed as just another skirmish in the battle to implement a flawed Brexit. In reality, it is part of a much bigger challenge to UK food security after Brexit, which many in the sector believe will result in the first domestic crisis of a future Starmer premier: massive shortages groceries and empty supermarket shelves.

At the heart of the matter, for a country that imports more than 45% of its food after exports, there are post-Brexit border controls, recently introduced after five delays. The EU has been checking British exports for safety and standards for three years. This has already had an impact on trade. While Brexit cheerleaders like to celebrate strong EU export figures, they are driven by gas and whisky. UK beef and pork exports were already in decline more than 20%. According to the figures from Food and Beverage FederationThe same is now observed with imports, with a decrease of apples by 16.8% and oranges by 18.2%.

The impact on meat products is expected to be even worse due to the lack of European veterinarians required to check shipments. According to Marco Forgione, director general of the Institute of Export and International Trade, the convoluted way in which border controls have been introduced seriously risks restricting food supplies. Many EU businesses may decide it is too difficult to trade with the UK because of the costs and uncertainty and go elsewhere, he said.

Moving to the UK is just endless paperwork with lots of possibilities for things to go wrong Andy Topham, carrier

It's an issue echoed by carriers. Last week, trucks took 35 hours to get from Rotterdam to Harwich instead of 24 hours. From Dunkirk to Dover, it was 17 hours instead of seven. Delays add costs to truckers, who cannot guarantee they will be on site to collect return shipments. Andy Topham has been a haulier for 35 years and is now based in southern Spain. Like many European-based carriers, I overlook UK work, he says. Moving to the UK is just endless paperwork with lots of possibilities for things to go wrong. It does not stack.

Brexit supporters argue that reduced imports can only be good news for UK farmers because they will see increased demand for their products. However, a combination of reckless government farm subsidies and brutal price hikes by supermarkets desperate to tackle food price inflation is quietly destroying the UK's farming sector. According to Liz Webster, a Cotswold farmer and founder of the campaign group Save British Farming, EU farmers have offered lower prices than those in the UK because they have had fewer labor problems and continue to receive EU subsidies. . UK pig farmers have been particularly squeezed on price over the past three years by supermarkets and are simply going out of business.

The numbers prove it. Last year, UK pig production was down 11%. The same goes for the apple business. James Smith of Loddington Farm in Kent supplied 2,000 tonnes to supermarkets. He now produces 400 tonnes a year, some of which goes to supermarkets. Retailers will not pay us a profitable price for the product, he says. It is no longer worth growing a crop.

This weekend, in an echo of recent demonstrations by farmers across the EU, their British counterparts brought convoys of tractors to Dover to protest the way supermarkets were using those cheaper food imports as an excuse to pay less than the cost of production for local produce. There were also farmer-led protests in Carmarthen, Wales.

In the meantime, Sustainable Agriculture Incentive (SFI), a grant program for on-farm environmental actions phased in by Defra from 2021, has been accused of undermining agriculture. It's not about making food production more sustainable, says one farmer. It is about taking land away from food production to achieve environmental goals. Wheat farmers now risk losing at least 450 per hectare, while under the SFI they can be paid a guaranteed 453 per hectare. to plant wild flowers.

Many farmers are responding to SFI by reducing food production, says Webster. It argues that it is the product of a chronic failure of government policy. Because we've historically done so well importing food, manufacturing has never been a priority, she says. Now they were in a really dire situation. Other countries have many much less complicated places to trade where they will get a good price while our food production is collapsing. Many in the sector believe that the UK's overall food self-sufficiency has fallen well below the 61% it had measured in 2022.

A Defra spokesman denied that SFI is undermining food production. We're supporting British farmers, using our schemes to pay them to take action that boosts food production and nature. There is no evidence that farmers are taking significant amounts of land out of production to bring it into SFI.

However, at the Norfolk Farming Conference in recent weeks, a government minister suggested they may have to close SFI if food production falls as a result. Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer was responding to a question from an audience member who said there was already a wholesale shift from food production to receiving SFI grants.

Last year, Labor promised a new deal for farmers, including a commitment to source all food for the public sector from the UK. Webster dismisses this as thin wheat, based on vague promises. Labor needs to wake up and look at what is happening because no government can survive a real food crisis.

Days before UK food controls were finally introduced on January 31, Defra suddenly announced that full checks on fruit and vegetables would be postponed until at least October. Many suspect this was an attempt to quell the risk of road shortages, so it became an issue for a future Labor government. The warnings about post-Brexit food security from the Port of Dover are stark. But they pale against the threat of the UK being unable to provide all the food it needs to keep its population fed.