Israel seeks to evacuate Palestinians in southern Gaza City News, Sports, Jobs

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday he has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of an expected Israeli invasion of the densely populated southern Gaza city.

The announcement came after heavy international criticism, including from the US, of Israeli plans to move ground forces into the city that borders Egypt. Rafah had a pre-war population of roughly 280,000, and according to the United Nations is now home to an estimated 1.4 million more people who live with relatives, in shelters or in sprawling tent camps after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza.

Israel says Rafah is Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza after more than four months of fighting.

“It is impossible to achieve the goal of the war to eliminate Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah,” Netanyahu's office said. “On the contrary, it is clear that the intense activity in Rafah requires civilians to evacuate the fighting areas.”

He said he had ordered the military and security officials to draw up a “combined plan” involving a mass evacuation of civilians and the destruction of Hamas forces in the city.

Israel declared war after several thousand Hamas militants stormed the southern Israeli border on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. An Israeli air and ground offensive has killed approximately 28,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, according to local health officials. About 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and the territory is plunged into a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food and medical services.

Netanyahu has largely countered international criticism of the civilian death toll, saying Hamas is responsible for endangering civilians by operating and hiding in residential areas. But that criticism has grown in recent days as Netanyahu and other leaders vow to move to Rafah.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Israel's conduct in the war is “over the top”, the US's sharpest criticism yet of its close ally. The State Department said an invasion of Rafah under current circumstances “would be a disaster.”

The operation will be a challenge on many levels. It remains unclear where the civilians may go. The Israeli offensive has caused widespread destruction, especially in northern Gaza, and hundreds of thousands of people have no homes to return to.

In addition, Egypt has warned that any movement of Palestinians across the border into Egypt would threaten the four-decade peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. The border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which is largely closed, serves as the main entry point for humanitarian aid.

Israel has already started striking Rafah from the air. Airstrikes overnight and on Friday hit two residential buildings in Rafah, while two other sites were bombed in central Gaza, including one that damaged a kindergarten-turned-shelter for displaced Palestinians. Twenty-two people were killed, according to AP reporters who saw bodies arriving at hospitals.

INCREASE FRICTION

Comments by senior US officials on Rafah have signaled growing friction with Netanyahu following a visit to the region by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken, who has been working with Egypt and Qatar in trying to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, left the region on Thursday without a deal. But he said he believed it was still possible to reach a deal that would include a prolonged pause in the fighting in exchange for the release of many of the more than 100 hostages held by Hamas.

Netanyahu appeared to ignore Blinken, saying he would settle for nothing short of “total victory.” The Israeli leader has said the war aims to destroy Hamas' military and governance capabilities and bring home all the hostages. With Blinken still in town, Netanyahu said achieving those goals would require an operation in Rafah. Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesman, said Thursday that proceeding with such an offensive “without planning and little thought in an area housing a million people would be a disaster.”

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman, said an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah “is not something we will support.”

Aid agency officials have also warned of the possibility of an offensive in Rafah. “We need Gaza's last remaining hospitals, shelters, markets and water systems to remain functional,” said Catherine Russell, head of the UN children's agency UNICEF. “Without them, hunger and disease will skyrocket, claiming more children's lives.”

With the war now in its fifth month, Israeli ground forces are still concentrated in the town of Khan Younis, north of Rafah, but Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Rafah will be next, creating panic among hundreds of thousands of people. displaced.