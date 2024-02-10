Yemen: Houthis must halt executions and release dozens facing LGBTI charges





The de facto Houthi authorities must urgently halt planned executions and end the persecution of people based on their real or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, Amnesty International said, after two Houthi-run courts in Yemen sentenced more than 40 individuals or by death, flogging. or prison on charges related to same-sex conduct. On January 23, the criminal court in Dhamar in northern Yemen sentenced nine individuals to death, seven to death by stoning and two to crucifixion, while 23 others were sentenced to between six months and 10 years in prison on charges including homosexuality, the spread of immorality. , and immoral acts. On February 1, the court of first instance in Ibb in southern Yemen handed down death sentences to 13 students and flogging to three others on charges of spreading homosexuality. Reports that Houthi authorities have de facto sentenced nine people to death on charges of same-sex conduct, in gruesome public spectacles aimed at spreading fear among the population, are deeply disturbing. The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment, its use is abhorrent regardless of the method of execution and must be condemned in all circumstances, said Grazia Careccia, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. . Authorities should immediately and unconditionally release all individuals held solely on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. All forms of violence, harassment and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression must be stopped. Grazia Careccia, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa The de facto Houthi authorities should immediately revoke the death sentences against these individuals and drop all charges related to their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Amnesty Internationals Crisis Evidence Lab analyzed three videos, first shown on social media on 24 and 25 January 2024, showing at least two individuals being flogged in public by an individual in a security uniform. The videos are believed to have been shot in front of the men's homes and in the presence of Huthi officials. Public flogging is a cruel and inhuman punishment that violates the absolute prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment under international law and should not be carried out under any circumstances. It is appalling and unacceptable that the Houthi-controlled judiciary continues to seriously violate human rights by interfering in people's private lives by prosecuting individuals based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, said Grazia Careccia. Authorities should immediately and unconditionally release all individuals held solely on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. All forms of violence, harassment and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression must be stopped. Amnesty International is also calling on the Yemeni government to also comply with its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including repealing legislation that criminalizes same-sex intimacy and removing all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation , gender identity and expression. . Public flogging is a cruel and inhuman punishment that violates the absolute prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment under international law and should not be carried out under any circumstances. Grazia Careccia, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Background All parties to the conflict in Yemen continue to prosecute and target LGBTI persons with arbitrary arrests; torture, including rape and other forms of sexual violence; threats; and bullying. Amnesty International has documented how security forces of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), de facto Houthi authorities and the Internationally Recognized Government (IRG) in Yemen targeted 17 people with non-conforming sexual orientation, identity or expression, or sexual characteristics with arbitrary arrest, torture, including rape and other forms of sexual violence, threats and harassment between 2020 and 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/02/yemen-huthis-must-stop-executions-and-release-dozens-facing-lgbti-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos