700 more family doctors in BC since payment renewal: doctors

A year after the British Columbia government introduced a new compensation model for family doctors, a family medicine doctor in BC says she's already seeing positive changes.

Dr. Robin Craven, a family doctor in Oliver, BC, told CBC News that changes to the payment model have eased some of the long-standing pressures on the province's health care system, including a shortage of family doctors.

“I think [with] what the UN government has done we are attracting doctors from other provinces,” she said.

Craven, an internationally trained physician with a medical degree from the University of St. George in Grenada, said the change in billing practices has been a game changer.

“You spend eight years in school … you want to be able to pay off your loan, but you want to be able to have some comfort. And you can definitely do that at BC in this new contract,” she added.

Dr. Renee Fernandez, executive director of BC Family Physicians, says there were 3,400 doctors practicing longitudinal family medicine when the changes were introduced last year, and now there are more than 4,100 family doctors practicing in the province, an increase of more than more than 700 people.

“The data shows us … this is working and this journey to a high-performing primary care system is just beginning,” she said.

The fee-for-service model is now optional

The new framework, called the longitudinal family physician payment (LFP) model, gives doctors the chance to ditch the fee-for-service model, which paid a flat fee of about $30 per patient visit, regardless of whether they treat a cold. common or a complex chronic. health condition.

The LFP model, which launched on February 1, 2023, compensates doctors for the number of patients they see, the complexity of their needs and the time spent on other necessary tasks such as reviewing lab results, consulting with other medical professionals, updating of patient and clinic lists. administrative work.

It's been a year since BC implemented a new payment model for family practice physicians. A move aimed at addressing the severe shortage of doctors in the province, which experts say is helping fill the gap. (CBC)

Fernandez says there has been an increase in the number of family practice doctors since the change.

“It's amazing how much progress can be made in one year,” Fernandez said.

“What we're actually seeing is that family physicians are staying in the system, and we're seeing new family physicians join family practice for the first time in a generation.”

Last year, the province reported there were 895,000 people in BC without a family doctor.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province has made progress in recruiting and retaining doctors since the payment model was introduced.

He also said there has been a 16.5 percent increase in doctors registered to work in primary care over the past year.

The number of people without a family doctor in BC was about 895,000 in 2023. (CBC)

But Dix acknowledges that more than 880,000 people in BC are still without a family doctor, with the province grappling with a growing population, including about 200,000 new residents last year.

He said up to 980,000 people in BC were without a family doctor three years ago.

The province says it is adding more resources to train doctors in BC with plans to open a new medical school at Simon Fraser University and add 128 medical seats to the University of BC's Faculty of Medicine.

Fernandez says the payment model isn't a cure-all for BC's family health care system, but it has moved the needle in the right direction. It needs more steps to improve health care in the province.

One of those steps, she says, is to introduce a team-based approach that sees groups of doctors working with nurses, pharmacists and social workers to create a high-functioning primary care system.

“To get there, we need to implement team-based care in urban and rural geographies around the province,” Fernandez said.