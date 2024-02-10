Robert Downey Jr. was hailed at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival





SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It's day two of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. This is a very exciting evening for moviegoers, especially because Robert Downey Jr. is here. Fans gathered at the Arlington Theater hours earlier to catch a glimpse of the cinema icon. “I'm a huge fan of Robert Downey Jr. because he's been one of my favorite actors for almost 16 years since I saw the first Iron Man movie,” said Santa Barbara International Film Festival visitor Gabe Donova . During a ceremony at the theater, Downey Jr. received the Maltin Modern Master Award. This award is considered the highest award in the film festival. The ceremony included a one-on-one conversation between Downey Jr. and legendary film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, for whom the award is named. The pair will discuss Downey's five-decade acting career and his rise to become one of the most critically acclaimed actors of all time, culminating in his latest performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's global cinematic phenomenon , Oppenheimer. The actor has amassed more than 110 acting credits during his career, including the title character in the Iron Man franchise. He won a Golden Globe Award for his lead performance in the action adventure Sherlock Holmes, and two Academy Award nominations for Tropic Thunder, and his powerful portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 Richard Attenborough biopic Chaplin. Upcoming acting projects include Max's television adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sympathizer, in which he plays four impressive supporting roles, and Paramount Pictures' remake of Alfred Hitchcock's psychological thriller Vertigo.

Robert Downey Jr. has staged one of the most spectacular second acts in showbiz history…and we in the audience are the beneficiaries. He commands the screen without any apparent effort, which is perhaps the greatest feat of all, said Leonard Maltin.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an epic thriller shot in IMAX that explores the paradox of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it. Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission who helped shape America's post-war nuclear policy and, as a leading opponent of the Oppenheimer administration, led efforts to revoke his security clearance and discredit him.

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995. Established to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through achievement in the film industry, it was renamed the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of longtime SBIFF moderator and noted film critic Leonard Maltin. Previous recipients include Academy Award-winning actors Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney and Christopher Plummer, and acclaimed filmmakers including Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood and Peter Jackson. “I came from Hemet it took four hours and it was a long drive, but I think it was worth it. I'm here to see Robert Downey Jr. I'm excited,” said visitor Christopher Hernandez of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. For more information on the Santa Barbara International Festival, visit: https://sbiff.org/.

