Russia just disqualified Putin's only serious electoral opponent

Putin must be sweating bullets.

On February 8, the Central Election Committee of Russia (CEC) disqualified Boris Nadezhdin, the only real threat to Vladimir Putin's hold on power, by running for president of the Russian Federation. The CEC claimed that over 5 percent of the 100,000 signatures Nadezhdin needed to be a candidate were invalid.

That same day, the CEC announced that three individuals would run against Putin: Nikolai Kharitonov of the antediluvian Communist Party; Leonid Slutsky of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party; and Vladislav Davankov of New People, a loyalist semi-opposition party. All three are Putinites, where the first two are deputies of the powerless Russian parliament, the State Duma, and the third is its vice president.

Basing his platform on opposition to the war against Ukraine, Nadezhdin was the only real alternative to Putin. Of course, he had to go, especially as thousands of Russians waited patiently in long lines in the dead of winter to show their support for his candidacy. Those lines were visible to all. As was the apparent absence of pro-Putin lines.

The Russian security service may have infiltrate Nadezhdin's camp and forged the necessary number of signatures. Of course, even this was not necessary, as the CEC would have been perfectly capable of making up any number that suited them.

Nadezhdini has been accused by some the analysts being a creature of the Kremlin, but his disqualification suggests otherwise. He was and still is a threat to Putin.

Threats to keep Putin in power have a way of meeting untimely deaths, and we should not be surprised if Nadezhdin, like putschist Yevgeny Prigozhin, dies in an apparent accident.

That Putin feels and is threatened by Nadezhdin, testifies to this weakness of his regime. The Russian dictator knows that war against Ukraine is a mistake at best and a disaster for Russia at worst. He cares little for the hundreds of thousands of maimed and killed Russian soldiers, and even less for the millions of parents, wives, sisters and girlfriends who have lost loved ones. He also knows that his own people within the political elite, like the Russian masses, are having second thoughts about his rule.

Nadezhdin is not the first sign of Putin's weak hold on power. Mass demonstrations in Dagestan and Bashkortostan, women's protests and the constant firebombing of recruitment centers show that Russian society is not as unified, passive and complacent as Putin claims. During Prigozhin's coup attempt, the forces of coercion – the army and the secret police – did not rush to save Putin from overthrow.

Thousands of Russians who braved the cold to put their signatures in support of Nadezhdin showed that Putin is right to be afraid. In banning Nadezhdin from the election, however, Putin and the CEC only demonstrated what many Russians are beginning to understand—that Putin is illegitimate, that he cannot win against a real opponent, and that he can stay in power. only through double.

Legitimacy wouldn't matter as much if the Russians were thriving. But they are not. While the military sectors have fared well – although their growth has slowed significantly in recent months – the consumer economy has not, especially in the provinces. As China has shown, people are willing to live in an illegitimate dictatorship that brings economic growth. But once people's material well-being deteriorates (both in terms of economic prosperity and the deaths of loved ones from war), sooner or later they will wonder who gave the ruling elites the right to made their lives miserable.

Many Russians will ask this question and shrug, believing there is little they can do. But some, perhaps many, will see Nadezhdin's ban for what it is: evidence of the emperor's nudity. Once they recognize Putin for what he is – a bloody fascist – they are unlikely to change their minds anytime soon.

The implications of Putin's declining legitimacy go beyond Russia. Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump will continue to take it seriously, but will China's Xi Jinping? Will Belarus Alexander Lukashenko? Can they count on someone who might be gone in a few months? And will Russian soldiers continue to die for a megalomaniac their wives don't respect?

Putin will win on March 17, of course, but the victory will be pyrrhic. It could also mark the beginning of his well-deserved end.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 non-fiction books, as well as “Imperial Conclusions: Decay, Collapse, and Resurrection of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial decline and imperial revival in comparative perspective.