Royal Commission on AlUla celebrates International Arabian Leopard Day with new 'Leap of Hope' campaign to strengthen global awareness and action to conserve critically endangered big cat species
Named “Leap of Hope” after the Arabian Leopard's athletic prowess and ability to catch its prey in the wild, this year's campaign also highlights the urgent need to increase wild population numbers, a “step” that is the collective name for a group of leopards.
Starting today, the 'Leap of Hope' campaign will put up attractive billboards in cities including here Beijing, London, New YorkAND Paris to showcase its bold ambition as well as highlight RCU's aim to fully regenerate AlUla, a large part of the North West Saudi Arabiaas a leading global destination for cultural and natural heritage.
At AlUla itself, a catwalk community event on International Arabian Leopard Day, organized by RCU and Catmosphere, will encourage members of the public to connect with nature as they follow a route of up to 7km on the Sharaan catwalk trail, attracting local attention to the campaign and its long-term goals in northwest Arabia and beyond.
In the digital space, an immersive adventure, Quest for Hope engages global players to discover the real-world impact of the Arabian Leopard's Critically Endangered status in the wild, joining a virtual conservation mission to search expertly recreated digital landscapes that reflect the Big Cats' native habitat, including the AlUla Mountains in northwestern Arabia.
The new modern and engaging game complements the release of a campaign film that takes the viewer on a deep dive into the plight of the Arabian Leopard, explaining the essential role leopards play in restoring balance to the natural environment and allowing vital ecosystems to blooming.
Arabian Leopard Day was first launched by the RCU in 2022. In June 2023The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution designating February 10 as International Arabian Leopard Day, in support of the RCU and its conservation partners.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the Arabian leopard as 'critically endangered', representing a level of risk more severe than endangered or threatened. If the population continues to decline, the next stages on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species are Extinct in the Wild and, finally, Extinct.
The RCU's Arabian Leopard Conservation Program has achieved recent success in securing a healthy population of leopards in captivity, welcoming the birth of seven healthy cubs in 2023 and introducing new Arabian Leopard 'founders' to increase the genetic diversity of its breeding animals and contribute to the advancement of long-term conservation goals.
Dr. Stephen BrowneVice President of Wildlife and Natural Heritage at RCU, said: “International Arabian Leopard Day is an important opportunity to draw the world's attention to the plight of the Arabian Leopard and RCU's mission to conserve and protect the environment natural of AlUla.
“While recent successes give us hope, we recognize that conservation work must continue to ensure that this species can one day thrive in the wild. We encourage the international community to join us on Arabian Leopard Day by engaging with activities that strengthen our understanding and love of these majestic big cats.”
For more information on the day, visit https://www.rcu.gov.sa/en/ArabianLeopard
About the Royal Commission on AlUla
The Royal Commission on AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of exceptional natural and cultural importance in the north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable place to live, work and visit. This includes a wide range of initiatives in archaeology, tourism, culture, education and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meet the economic diversification, local community empowerment and heritage conservation priorities of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 Program.
