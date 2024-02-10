Ukraine's army chief signals new momentum | News, Sports, Jobs





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's new military chief signaled Friday that he wants to build a new momentum, saying his immediate goals are to improve troop rotation on the front lines and harness the power of technology. new, at a time when Kiev's forces are mostly on the defensive in the war with Russia. Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was previously the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, spoke a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put him in charge of the campaign on the battlefield with the war entering its third year. He replaced the widely popular General Valerii Zaluzhnyi. “New tasks are on the agenda,” Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel. Syrskyi stressed the need to “maintain a balance between fulfilling combat tasks and restoring units by intensifying training,” in an apparent reference to the need to rotate troops exhausted by nearly two years of combat. He also emphasized the importance of “new technical solutions and the scaling up of successful experience, such as the use of unmanned systems and modern means of electronic warfare.” Although he gave few details, his remarks appeared to be in line with Zelenskyy's stated goal of bringing “renewal” to the armed forces and adopting a new approach to warfare. Later on Friday, Zelenskyy announced that he also replaced the chief of the army's General Staff, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, with Major General Anatoliy Barhylyevych, whose experience and understanding of “the tasks of this war and the goals of Ukraine” he noted. Shaptala was a close associate of Zaluzhnyi. But changes at the top will not solve some of Ukraine's biggest problems: a labor shortage that has helped lower morale and may require a massive mobilization, and an insufficient supply of Western arms to counter Russia's might. Kiev officials are “rethinking” their war strategy “with a new emphasis on improved technology and updated command and control,” said James Nixey, an analyst at the Chatham House think tank in London. A sign of this may be the recent alleged sinking of a Russian warship in the Black Sea by a new generation of Ukrainian navy drones. “It won't be easy” for Syrskyi, said Marina Miron, a researcher in the Department of War Studies at King's College London. “There are a lot of problems” for Ukraine at the moment. She cited ammunition shortages, uncertainty about new weapons from Ukraine's western allies, manpower shortages, reluctance to be drafted, the fatigue of troops not taking time off from the front lines, and the question of how Zaluzhnyi's departure could affect morale. While Zaluzhnyi was a proponent of this phase of the war of active defense – securing defensive lines while also looking for Russian weak points and hitting rear areas with long-range attacks – Syrskyi “will try to push Ukrainian forces” . Today's latest news and more in your inbox

