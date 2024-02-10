Fall in hospitalizations in Belleville after tainted drugs prompts surge in calls

After a surgeon's suspected drug overdose pushed emergency crews in Belleville, Ont., close to breaking point this week, the number of calls is returning to normal, according to area emergency services leaders.

Hastings-Quinteparamedic Chief Carl Bowker said there were nine hospital admissions on Tuesday, five the following day and two more as of 9pm on Thursday.

However, a phone call early Friday morning proved fatal.

Bowker said medics who responded to a suspected overdose around 3 a.m. found a patient in cardiac arrest and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I can't confirm that opioids were the cause of death. That's not for me to say, but it certainly looks very suspicious,” the chief medical officer said.

The city of Belleville declared an addiction, mental health and homelessness emergency Thursday, calling on the provincial and federal governments for support.

It came after the eastern Ontario community said 23 people overdosed between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Witnesses described many people collapsing at the same time.

At one point, police closed off a section of Bridge Street E. near a central mall and asked the public to avoid going downtown to give emergency crews room to work.

Bowker said he is pleased to see the drop in call volume, but said the overall issue remains.

“The opioid crisis just didn't show up on Tuesday,” said the chief paramedic. “It was the dirty drugs that stressed him out.”

Public health officials for the region said earlier this week that it was too early to say exactly what caused the sudden increase in drug poisonings.

A Belleville police cruiser sits near the Bridge Street United Church on February 7, 2024, a day after many people suffered drug overdoses in the area. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Bowker said he is proud of the work his crews have done over the past few days, but said it has taken a toll.

“We're starting to see a lot of burnout and compassion fatigue … affecting our crews, but also with the police and [firefighters] because we keep getting the same patients day in and day out.”

Officials and community organizations have spent the past 48 hours working on a solution, the chief said, but they need help.

Prime Minister calls toxic drugs a 'significant concern'

Neil Ellis, the city's mayor, has said other levels of government will step up.

A spokesman for Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a statement Thursday that the province is working with the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit to respond to “overdoses caused by a related drug” and stop the spread of his.

The statement added that the province's chief medical officer is in contact with all public health units across Ontario to ensure they have a plan and resources in place if their communities face a similar surge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were asked directly about the issue during a press conference on Friday.

Toxic drugs are a problem across the country, the prime minister says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says toxic drugs aren't just hitting Canada's cities, but also smaller communities with fewer resources, like Belleville, Ont. “It requires us to step up and respond,” he said.

Trudeau said he had spoken with Ellis that morning, noting that there has been an increase in deaths caused by highly toxic drugs across the country, and describing that trend as a “significant concern.”

The prime minister said the federal government will work with the tools it has to support the provinces, specifically mentioning more treatment and recovery centers.

“This phenomenon of toxic drug supply is not just hitting our biggest cities. It's hitting small towns and communities across the country,” Trudeau said.

“It requires us to step up and respond because these are tragedies that are hitting many families and communities that don't have the resources available to them.”

Ford said his “heart goes out to the families” of those involved, and he supports the push for more treatment centers and a “pronged approach” that includes going to drug dealers.