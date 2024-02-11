Statement of the Prime Minister for the Lunar New Year





Prime Minister David Eby has issued the following statement on the occasion of the Lunar New Year: “Today, we welcome the first new moon of the lunar calendar and join people in BC and around the world to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year. “2024 is the year of the Dragon, one of the most auspicious years in the Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese zodiac. The dragon represents power, success and good fortune. “People will mark the new year with various traditions, including gathering with family and friends, enjoying festive foods, participating in cultural celebrations and handing out lucky money envelopes. “The Lunar New Year is a reminder of the tremendous contributions Asian Canadians make to our province and an opportunity to renew our commitment to fostering cultural diversity. “There are many free events throughout the province that are open to everyone and provide a great opportunity to learn more about the Lunar New Year as well as Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. My family and I enjoy going to The Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade, which celebrates its 50th anniversary tomorrow, and seeing lion and dragon dancers and other cultural performers. “As thousands of people gather in Vancouver's Chinatown tomorrow, we are reminded of the important role the historic and vibrant neighborhood plays in the city and the province. It documents our past and brings people together today to share, learn and work together to build a better tomorrow. That's why our government is supporting the revitalization of Vancouver's Chinatown and why we helped create Canada's first Canadian Chinese museum, which opened last year. “To further promote unity and combat hate and discrimination, our government is continuing to take action to address racism. This year, we are introducing new anti-racism legislation to ensure we are tackling gaps and barriers in government services and providing support to those affected by racism. “As we head into the Year of the Dragon, I encourage everyone in British Columbia to take some time to learn more about the diverse cultures that make our province so special, whether by attending a Lunar New Year celebration , researching your Chinese/Korean/Vietnamese zodiac sign and its unique traits, or just getting to know your neighbors. “The Year of the Dragon is special for my family. I am a dragon and this year we are welcoming a new little dragon to our family. People born in the Year of the Dragon are believed to have fiery personalities – if so, this baby dragon will fit right in with our family! “From my family to yours, Kung Hei Fat Choi, Gong Xi Fa Cai, saehae bok mani badeuseyo and Chúc mng nm mi!”

