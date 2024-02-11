International Council on Archives – SPA News, June 2012





The Steering Committee of the Section of Professional Associations (SPA) held its annual planning meeting in Weimar, Germany between March 26 and 28. The meeting was chaired by Dr Bernhard Post, Director of the Central Archives of Thuringia and of the German archive association, Verband deutscher Archivarininnen und Archivare.

The committee met with Dr Michal Hollmann, President of the German Federal Archives and Dr Clemens Rehm, Vice President of the Verband deutscher Archivarininnen und Archivare. A number of visits to local archives were organized for the Committee, including the Central State Archives of Thuringia, the Bauhaus University Archives, the Anna Amalia Herzogin Library, the Goethe and Schiller Archives, the Old Synagogue in Erfurt, the Wartburg Castle, the Buchenwald Memorial (Concentration of Burchenwald Camp) and the exhibition Engineers of the Final Solution Topf & Sons Builders of the Auschwitz Ovens. The exhibition was developed by the Buchenwald Foundation and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials in cooperation with the Jewish Museum in Berlin and the State Museum of Auschwitz. As a result of the visit to the exhibition, the Steering Committee undertook to organize a world conference of business archives in Erfurt on the topic of Archival Ethics in Business.

Two new guidelines are being prepared to help associations improve their management and services to members. One covers the creation and management of the association's award programs and the other the production of the association's publications. The draft award program was approved by the SPA Steering Committee in Weimar and is currently being translated into French and Spanish and will be available on the SPA website. The publications guide is being developed by the editors of the Archives and Records Association, UK and Ireland and will be available after the Brisbane Congress.

The SSP Steering Committee and the Human Rights Working Group are drafting a document on Principles on the Role of the Archivist. Other current SPA projects include creating a framework to facilitate communication between professional associations and supporting the promotion of the Universal Declaration on Archives.

At the Weimar meeting, the Steering Committee spent time developing a draft SPA business plan 2012-2016. Ideas included developing two promotional and advocacy campaigns, creating tools for worldwide distribution on the topics Why do archives matter? and what does an archivist do for you?.

