Huntsville Rotary seeks Host Families for international exchange students | tidings

Members of Rotary International are committed to bringing people together to create lasting change around the globe and in our communities. In addition to providing disaster relief and clean water to those in need, they promote education around the world by funding international scholarships, literacy projects and the Rotary Youth Exchange (RYE).

Each year, the Rotary Club of Huntsville hosts a high school student from another country by connecting them with carefully selected host families who live in the Huntsville Independent School District. They need host families year-round, with an upcoming deadline in late March/early April for the fall semester.

Rotary exchange students live with more than one family over a 10-month period, ideally for three and a half months in each home. This gives the student a wider range of opportunities to explore our culture and make connections with different parts of the community.

These host families represent a wide range of dynamics. From young families with children to empty nesters and single parents, approval is granted by their Youth Exchange Committee based on ability to provide room and board, transportation to and from school and extracurricular activities, and type of supervision and support that someone will offer them. own family. To become a host family, the process begins with an application, personal references and a background check. Next is a home visit and interview with the Rotary Advisor and Coordinator, who serves as the primary contact person for the student and host family. Each party is asked to check in monthly to track progress and sound concerns.

We take the safety and well-being of our exchange students very seriously, said Carol Mattingly, Youth Exchange Program Chair for District 5910, which typically hosts students from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Taiwan, Thailand and Brazil.

All Rotary clubs have a designated Youth Protection Officer who manages compliance procedures and the completion of all required documentation. The Rotary Statement of Conduct for youth work states that all members of the organization must protect the young people in their care to the best of their ability, which extends to all host families.

Exchange students are not allowed to drive or drink alcohol, and any out-of-town travel must be approved by the Rotary advisor. Serious dating and isolation are discouraged because they take away from the intended focus on education and bonding with host families and peer groups. The exchange student's home family pays a flat fee to cover round-trip airfare to the host country, health and liability insurance, orientations, language programs, visa assistance, and food and lodging for the return trip. It is roughly half the cost of other youth exchange programs and the same rate applies to each country. Rotary also provides a small monthly stipend to the student to cover incidentals and activities.

Mattingly and her late husband, Glen, hosted for 19 years, beginning in the early 90s. The program came full circle in 2017, when one of her former students sent her daughter through RYE to Huntsville for the same experience that shaped her life as a young woman.

Not only do we get to share our culture with these students, we are exposing our community to cultures from around the world. These youth exchange students have become part of your family. It's sad when they leave, but it's a relationship that lasts a lifetime. I'm still in touch with most of the students we've hosted in the past, Carol said. I just reconnected with one at a recent Youth Exchange Conference and met her daughter who is expecting in Missouri.

Marcus Gillespie and his family have been hosting youth exchange students for the past eight years. They started as host families for a short-term summer program through SHSU. When Carol learned more about their interest, she invited Marcus to join the Rotary Exchange Committee, which led to his family hosting high school students through RYE.

It's a great feeling to be a part of such a life-changing experience, Gillespie said. They often bond with other students during school projects and extracurricular activities. It's great to be here cultivating those friendships. It was all human beings with friends and family that we care about. I think this program has a huge impact by breaking down stereotypes and giving these young people the opportunity to try new things and build their confidence.

For more information about hosting a Rotary Exchange Student, contact Carol Mattingly at [email protected]. Learn more about becoming an exchange student abroad at rotary5910.org.

Get involved with your local Rotary Chapter at rotaryclubofhuntsvilletx.org.