A 15-year-old California teenager goes missing at Denver International Airport





A teenager returning home to California allegedly never returned, with authorities saying she was last seen on a layover at Denver International Airport. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said 15-year-old Harper Cadman disappeared from Denver International Airport on January 30. “Harper never boarded her flight home and is believed to still be in the Denver or Boulder, Colorado area,” said a release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization said the teenager was last seen when she landed in Denver around 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 30 for a layover on her way back to California. MISSING CLIMBER FOUND DEAD NEAR ARIZONA SUMMIT In a Facebook post, Cadman's mother, Ari Petronelli, wrote a heartfelt message about her daughter's disappearance. “I'm sick to my stomach writing this, and I never thought I'd have to post another missing flyer of my child, but if there's one thing the past year has taught me, it's that life just doesn't make sense.” wrote Petronelli. in a Facebook post. Petronelli explained that her daughter was returning to their home in California from Montana, but never made her connecting United Airlines flight. She said her daughter was attending a mental health treatment center in Montana at the time of the incident. “As many of you know, Harper has been in mental health treatment for the past year and while moving from Montana to California, she went missing during her layover at the Denver airport on 1/30 at 8:30am from a United Airlines flight,” Petronelli explained. Cadman is described as 57″ and about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and dyed black hair. Her nose is pierced, and she has tattoos on her waist and the middle finger of her left hand. It also has wires. Father Beats Daughter, Watched Her Eat Fast Food and Do Drugs While She Died in the Backseat of the Car, Prosecutors Allege. Her mother said she was last seen wearing a white cardigan, black leggings and black boots. She had nothing else with her on the trip. Officials believe she is still in the Denver or Boulder areas. According to her family, she doesn't know anyone in Colorado. If you have any information about Harper's disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Denver Police Department at 1-720-913-2000. The Denver Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

