Guyana says Venezuela's military is again on the move near their shared border

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The government of Guyana said on Saturday it has satellite image evidence from Western allies showing Venezuelan military movements near the South American country's eastern border with Guyana.

Officials alleged that the administration of Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro is violating a peace accord signed in the Caribbean in December to ease tensions over border demarcation lines.

Foreign Minister Hugh Todd and Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said Guyana is monitoring the situation across the river border.

The two sides have been fighting over border lines for decades. Venezuela has laid claim to the mineral-rich Essequibo region, which covers about two-thirds of Guyana's area.

They condemned Venezuela for not respecting the Argyle Agreement signed on the island of St. Vincent in December, in which the two countries agreed not to use force or threaten each other. The talks were brokered by the governments of Brazil and the Caribbean.

We are not surprised by Venezuela's bad faith. We are disappointed, not surprised. Guyana has a history of entering into bilateral discussions in good faith. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for our neighbor to the west, Persaud told The Associated Press.

The Venezuelan government had no immediate reaction to the allegations.

Todd said he raised the issue with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil at a joint commission meeting in Brazil last month, noting that there are some inconsistencies based on what they are doing on the international front in terms of of diplomacy and what they are doing. at home in terms of their military status.

Guyana's reaction to the latest developments came hours after satellite images posted by the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) showed that Venezuela is expanding its base on Ankoko Island, half of which Venezuela seized from Guyana in mid- 1960s and nearby Punta. Barima, less than 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the Guyana border.

The images showed significant improvement in road infrastructure and other facilities near the two areas, CSIS said. Foreign Secretary Persaud noted that Guyana will continue to respect the Argyle Declaration and hopes Venezuela will do the same.

Guyana argues that an international boundary commission of 1899 had decided the boundary once and for all.

But for more than 60 years, Venezuela has accused the commission of cheating it out of the Essequibo region.

Guyana has taken the case to the World Court in the Netherlands for a final ruling, while Venezuela has said it prefers direct bilateral talks as the way forward.

On Friday, Venezuela's defense ministry accused Guyana of threatening the St. Vincent agreement with irresponsible actions and media fraud, claiming that Essequibo is ours.

He also said that US oil giant ExxonMobil, which produces 645,000 barrels of oil a day offshore Guyana, is working with the US government and military to exploit oil and gas resources in waters claimed by Venezuela.

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali is expected to meet with Maduro for a second summit in March on the border issue.

Several senior US administration and military officials have visited Guyana in recent weeks as a show of support.

And the US also supplied military aircraft to monitor Venezuelan troops and other activities at the height of tensions in December, in the days before a Dec. 3 referendum in Venezuela authorizing the annexation of Essequibo.