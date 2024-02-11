February 10, 2024 Israel-Hamas war





The Tal El Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City is pictured on February 10. CNN Israeli operations in northern Gaza left utter devastation, according to residents in Gaza City's Tal El Hawa neighborhood, with some saying they had to drink from toilets due to a lack of water. Abdul Kareem Al-Qaseer has been relocated for two months from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza to the industrial area southeast of Gaza City, where several industrial plants are located, he told a local journalist working for CNN on Saturday. Al-Kaseer said the Israel Defense Forces “struck the entire area, (resulting in) a large number of martyrs and injured people” where he was sheltering. We were surrounded. We tried to return to the north, but here we were surrounded,” he said. “Every day there were martyrs. Every day there was shelling. He was hungry every day.” “We even had to drink water from toilets. We had to drink from it and make our children drink from it. There was no food, no drink,” Al-Kaseer added. Abdul Kareem Al-Qaseer speaks in the Tal El Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City on February 10. CNN Olfat Hamdan said she had seen bodies lying in the streets of Gaza City, noting that “no one was able to drag them or move them.” What have I seen? The sight of total devastation at the scale of the devastation, she said in a video commissioned by CNN, as she pointed to the damaged buildings and rubble around her. Another Gaza City resident, Main Naim, also said he had seen dead bodies on the street, describing some as having been there for 10 days. Main Naim speaks in the Tal El Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City on February 10. CNN No one is able to move them, he said. They destroyed these areas, as you can see for yourself, he added, showing the ruins in the video. Fighting has continued sporadically in northern Gaza. Earlier this month, the IDF reported further operations in the northern Gaza Strip, where it said “IDF troops are continuing to enter Hamas military compounds and eliminate terrorists.”

