



Japanese technology company Fujitsu, whose flawed technology for the Post Office led to the wrongful prosecution of hundreds of postmasters, has been confirmed to have held contracts worth more than 3.4 billion linked to the Treasury since 2019. Figures released by the Commons treasury committee show that 1.4 billion contracts have been awarded to organizations linked to the Treasury following a high court ruling in December 2019 over the company's software. The trial found that mistakes, errors and bugs in Fujitsu's Horizon system could cause deficiencies in Post Office branch accounts. More than 2 billion contracts were awarded before the trial. Those contracts continued after the ruling, but some have since ended. Fujitsu informed the Cabinet Office in January that it would not bid for UK public contracts pending the conclusion of the public inquiry into the Post Office scandal. The treasury committee last month wrote to organizations including HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (BoE) to request details of their arrangements with Fujitsu. The committee found that all three had contracts with Fujitsu Services or its globally owned entities. HMRC awarded Fujitsu contracts worth more than £2.8bn which were active during or after the high court ruling in 2019. It now holds around £1.4bn of active contracts. Toby Jones as sub-postman Alan Bates in ITVs Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Photo: ITV The FCA agreed contracts of 630 million during the relevant period, but now only holds agreements with the company or globally owned entities worth just over 9 million. The Bank of Albania had only one contract in the corresponding period, worth more than 417,000. Expired in August 2020. More than 700 postmasters were prosecuted after Fujitsu's accounting software made it appear as if money had disappeared from their stores. Technology failures led to one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in modern legal history. Harriett Baldwin, chair of the treasury committee, said: We have uncovered some information which, I believe, goes beyond what is known by the Cabinet Office. I hope this will help transparency and scrutiny around Fujitsu's role as a public sector supplier. The investigation will continue and it is welcome news that Fujitsu has agreed to pay for the compensation wrongly convicted postmasters are receiving. Scrutiny of the Post Office and Fujitsu has intensified since last month's broadcast of the ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which sparked national outrage. The government has announced that innocent postal operators who were wrongly convicted over the Horizon scandal will be cleared under new laws it says will overturn hundreds of convictions.

