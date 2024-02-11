International
Trump says he'll 'encourage' Russia to attack NATO allies who don't pay their bills
NEW YORK Republican front-runner Donald Trump said Saturday that, as president, he warned NATO allies that he would “encourage” Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to countries that are “delicate.” as he increased his attacks on foreigners. aid and long standing international alliances.
Speaking at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, Trump told a story he has told before about an unnamed NATO member who confronted him about his threat not to protect members who fail to meet the defense spending targets of the transatlantic alliance.
But this time, Trump went further, saying he had told the member that he would actually “encourage” Russia to do as it pleased in that case.
“”You haven't paid? Are you a delinquent?” Trump confessed to saying. “'No, I wouldn't defend you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills'.”
NATO allies agreed in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, to halt the spending cuts they had made after the Cold War and move towards spending 2% of their GDP on defense by the year 2024.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates responded, saying: “Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and callous and threatens American national security, global stability and our economy at home.”
Trump's comments come as Ukraine remains mired in its efforts to stave off a Russian invasion in 2022 and as Republicans in Congress have grown increasingly skeptical of providing additional aid money to the country as it battles stalled counterattacks. and lack of weapons.
They also come as Trump and his team are increasingly confident he will lock down the nomination in the coming weeks after commanding victories in the first ballots of the 2024 Republican nomination calendar.
Earlier on Saturday, Trump called for an end to foreign aid “WITHOUT 'BARGAINS'” arguing that the US must dramatically limit how it provides money.
“ON THIS FIRST POINT, ARE YOU LISTENING US SENATE(?), NO COUNTRY SHOULD GIVE ANY COUNTRY FOREIGN AID, ITSELF IS NOT A LOAN, NOT JUST A DONATION on its social networks” , Trump wrote on his social networks. in full letters.
Trump went on to say that the money could be loaned “ON EXTRAORDINARY GOOD TERMS,” with no interest and no repayment date. But he said that, “IF THE COUNTRY WE'RE HELPING TURNS AGAINST US, OR IS A RICH COUNTRY IN THE FUTURE, THE LOAN WILL BE PAID AND THE MONEY WILL BE RETURNED TO THE UNITED STATES.”
During his 2016 campaign, Trump alarmed Western allies by warning that the United States, under his leadership, could abandon its NATO treaty commitments and come to the defense of countries that comply with the alliance's guidelines by gave 2 percent of their gross domestic product to the military. expenses.
Trump, as president, ultimately approved the mutual defense clause of NATO's Article 5, which states that an armed attack against one or more of its members will be considered an attack against all members. But he often described NATO allies as leeches on the US military and openly questioned the value of the military alliance that has defined US foreign policy for decades.
As of 2022, NATO reported that seven of what are now 31 NATO member states were meeting this obligation, up from three in 2014. Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has prompted additional military spending by some NATO members. .
Trump has often tried to take credit for that increase and boasted again on Saturday that, as a result of his threats, “hundreds of billions of dollars went into NATO” even though countries don't directly pay NATO.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Sources
2/ https://www.wesa.fm/national-international-news/2024-02-11/trump-says-hed-encourage-russia-to-attack-nato-allies-who-dont-pay-their-bills
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
