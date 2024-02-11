International students are in 'crisis'. Governments must take responsibility: Peel charity

This time last year, Khalsa Aid Canada says it was getting five calls a week from international students in Brampton who needed food, clothing and a place to live.

Now, amid worsening housing and affordability crises, she says she's getting five calls a day, far more than she can handle.

The international charity, whose Canadian branch helps more than 8,200 students struggling to access food, clothing and shelter in cities across the country, says the government and post-secondary institutions must do more to support international students in need .

With nearly 500,000 international students living in the Greater Toronto Area, Khalsa Aid national director Jindi Singh says charities are under strain, taking more than their fair share of the load.

“We really think that's not really our role,” he said.

Post-secondary institutions are “making billions out of this situation,” Singh said, but “there is absolutely no service shut down for these students, who are left to fend for themselves.”

He says it's time for post-secondary institutions and governments to take responsibility for the situation and get to the root of the problem.

Jindi Singh, national director at Khalsa Aid criticized governments and post-secondary institutions for their lack of support for international students, “They are making billions out of this situation,” he said. “There are absolutely no closed services for these students, who are left to fend for themselves.” (Submitted by Jindi Singh)

Supporting international students is a complex undertaking, Singh says, one that involves navigating bad faith programs, fraudulent immigration agents, mental health issues and uncertainty about immigration policy and the necessary permits to stay in the country.

President of the College's Students' Association, Azi Afousi, agrees, adding that the lack of affordability makes the situation worse. Afousi says student unions across Ontario have reported getting more calls about housing issues, as one of her colleagues shares a house with 15 other people.

“Housing in the GTA is like the wild, wild west,” Afousi said.

International students' ability to make ends meet is also affected by federal restrictions on how much income can be earned, which, Singh says, further limits their job opportunities. Recent changes to the International Student Program, including a cap on study permits have only added to the uncertainty .

“It affects housing, food, mental health”, said Afousi. “With students it is even more drastic because your academic result is affected.”

Without shelter or work, Singh said, “It's a homeless camp situation.”

He says the situation is acute in Brampton, a city with 35 federally licensed colleges that attract tens of thousands of international students each year. Since last June, Khalsa Aid has distributed over 5,000 food bags full of non-perishable food to international students.

Blame for 'chronic underfunding': student advocate

International students pay four times the fee of local students. For colleges and governments not to provide bundled services like housing, food and job referrals is a “pure cash grab,” Singh said.

Afousi says the problem is exacerbated by Ontario's “chronic underfunding” of post-secondary education.

International students account for 68 per cent of tuition revenue at 24 Ontario colleges and over 90 per cent at some Northern Ontario colleges, according to a 2021 provincial auditor general's report.

Peel Region charities are sounding the alarm about a 'crisis' among international students. Since last June, Khalsa Aid has distributed over 5,000 grocery bags full of non-perishable food to international students in Brampton. (Submitted by Jindi Khalsa)

International students from India alone contributed $2 billion to the operating income of Ontario's post-secondary institutions last year, compared to roughly $1.8 billion the provincial government provided, according to a September 2023 report. REPORT from the consulting firm Higher Education Strategy Associates.

A spokesman for Ontario's Ministry of Colleges and Universities did not respond to questions about whether the province would increase its funding. Instead, the spokesperson noted aJanuary newswhich said the province is requiring all colleges and universities to have guaranteed housing options for incoming international students.

While Mattoo and Singh both say they welcome the permit cap, they want the government to put more support in place for international students currently in Canada, who are having a hard time.

Singh says he blames the federal government for bringing in a record number of international students, 800,000 in 2022, then 900,000 in 2023 without making sure there was adequate accommodation.

“Who dropped the ball?”

FRIEND | Trudeau says Ottawa is “pausing” admissions of international students to ensure they “get the right experience”: Ottawa 'freezes' international student admissions to ensure they 'get the right experience': Trudeau Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's two-year cap on new international student permits will provide students with a quality education and ease housing pressures.

International students “are not responsible for the lack of housing,” said Julie Lafortune, spokeswoman for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in a statement to CBC Toronto.

Lafortune said, “It is clear that the number of students arriving in Canada has become unsustainable.”

In December, Immigration Minister Marc Millerannouncedan increase in the cost of living financial requirement for study permit applicants from $10,000 to $20,635. Lafortune said this amount will now be adjusted annually so that international students have “enough money to support themselves.”

“A student who arrives without sufficient funds is more vulnerable to exploitation by an employer or may feel forced to accept a poor housing situation,” she said.

In Brampton, the charity sees an “unprecedented” level of struggle

While the federal government has suggested its new cap on study permits will help ease the housing crisis, organizations including Khalsa Aid, the World Sikh Organisation, the College Students' Association and Sukhmani Haven say the cap does nothing to help those who are already here.

“We're seeing unprecedented levels of people struggling,” Sukhmani Haven board member Deepa Mattoo told CBC Toronto.

Sukhmani Haven is seeing 'unprecedented levels of people struggling', board member Deepa Mattoo said. (Submitted by Deepa Mattoo)

More than a dozen volunteers run Sukhmani Haven, a Mississauga-based organization that rents a duplex house in Brampton to house eight international students for free, a feat that took months of applications to rent 50 houses. and receiving dozens of rejections before finally signing a lease. .

“It's really complicated right now,” said Mattoo, who is also an advocate at the Barbra Schlifer Memorial Clinic.

“There's not a lot of rental space available or it's available at such a premium that you basically get a premium.”

IRCC says that non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for the Affordable Housing Fund to build, maintain and repair affordable housing and shelter spaces.

“We need all levels of government at the table with us on this,” Lafortune said.

Sukhmani Haven hosted a fundraising dinner in 2022, which has allowed the charity to house 34 students on a short- and long-term basis, in addition to providing some with financial aid, tuition scholarships, pro bono legal services and support through a hotline of the crisis.

But the organization says it is concerned about its ability to continue, which worries those for whom it is a lifeline.

Sheridan College business student Simranpreet Kaur moved into the organization's rental in Brampton two months ago, after a months-long search for housing that left the international student from India feeling “so desperate.”

Sukhmani Haven introduced Kaur to other students with similar experiences, which she says helped her feel less alone.

“It has helped me a lot because I can easily share my feelings with everyone,” she said.