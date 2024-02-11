UN Women Statement on the International Day for Women and Girls in Science





The promise of science is positive change for gender equality. Take the case of Natacha Sangwa, one of a number of young high school graduates in Rwanda who attended a coding camp supported by UN Women. Using robotics and next-generation technologies, she created a prototype to help her community respond to climate change. She told us: One of the ideas I developed through this program was to build a mechanized irrigation system to increase productivity and yields in rural areas, and that she was determined to do everything she could to increase the representation of women and girls in technology. Over the next 30 years, most of the world's young workers may be on the African continent, where 60 percent of the population, like Natacha, is currently under 25 years old. Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills will play an important role in their future jobs – and around the world. We need to invest in this opportunity – in young women in every country – making sure they have the right skills for these jobs and are not held back by negative stereotypes and discrimination. And we must ensure that current and future workplaces are environments that attract, retain and advance women scientists. Both the representation and preservation of women are essential for the science and digital technology sectors to be more creative, innovative and profitable, reflecting issues that matter to women. Currently, women remain significantly underrepresented, making up only 29.2 percent of all STEM workers, compared to 49.3 percent across non-STEM occupations. Hostile work environments remain widespread and hinder women's career longevity. or 2022 study conducted in 117 countries found that one in two female scientists reported experiencing sexual harassment at work, with 65 percent of respondents reporting that it negatively affected their careers. Partnerships and engagement that change these workplace issues represent a major opportunity to drive women's participation in STEM, with the private sector currently estimated to represent approximately 70 percent of global spending on science. of Principles of Women's Empowerment provide a framework for just such engagement between private sector companies, in collaboration for progress with governments and academia. Currently, more than 9,200 CEOs in 160 countries have committed to implementing policies and practices that attract, retain and promote women in leadership positions, including science and the broader STEM fields, fostering an inclusive corporate culture, eliminating stereotypes and practices discriminatory. As we move towards the UN Summit on the Future in September this year, including a new Global Digital Compact, we must seize every opportunity to act quickly and effectively to combat prejudice and discrimination, as well as to equip and support the enlightened minds and imaginations of our people. young scientists, like Natacha and her peers.

