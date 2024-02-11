Marcia Houlette-Lamphear-Beavers 1943-2024 | News, Sports, Jobs

LODI – Marcia Sue Houlette-Lamphear-DelCourt-Corder-Beavers, 80, formerly of Kinsman, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at Cambridge Place Assisted Living, Cambridge, following complications from prolonged health.

Marcia was born on May 26, 1943, in Youngstown. She was the daughter of Mabel A. McFarland Houlette and Harry C. Houlette. She was a 1961 graduate of Badger High School in Kinsman.

She enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. Gardening and crafts were her passion.

She worked for the Trumbull County Board of Children's Services as a caseworker and Bowers Insurance in Cortland. She was the executive assistant to the VP of Ohio Transformer and a respected author.

She had a zest for life and adventure, a gypsy soul with a heart of gold. She had many lifelong friends that she stayed close to and loved dearly. Marcia will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her first husband, Cecil Lamphear of Cambridge; her second husband, Ronald DelCourt of Texas; her daughter, Kimberlee Lamphear of Wooster; her son, Scott (Denean) Lamphear and stepson, Ed (Tracy) Marvin of Kansas; grandchildren, Brittany (Steve), Bryan (Samatha), Scotty Jr., Olivia (Robbie), Eva, Marcia Jacqueline “MJ”; and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Richard and Teagan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mabel Houlette; her sister and brother-in-law, Alberta and Warren Chubb; and two ex-husbands, Charles Richard Corder and Michael David Beavers.

Per Marcia's wishes, there will be graveside only services at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kimberlee Lamphear, c/o Avenue at Wooster Care and Rehabilitation Center, 1700 E Smithville Western Road, Wooster, OH 44691.

