The pleas for help from Ontario's municipal leaders grow as the number of overdoses rises
As the number of overdoses rises in Ontario, there are calls from municipal and health care leaders for the provincial and federal governments to do more to stop the crisis.
Belleville, Ont. was hit with 23 over two days last week. In Guelph, there were seven drug poisonings Thursday. In Hamilton, officials warned that paramedics had seen an increase in suspected drug poisoning with some “requiring three or more rounds of naloxone administration”.
On Thursday, Belleville Mayor Neil Ellis declared a state of emergency. In a press release on the city's website, the city is “appealing to high-level governments for support.”
“We're at the point where doing our best doesn't cut it anymore,” Ellis said in the release.
Overdoses are on the rise, but resources to help are few, says the mayor of Belleville, Ont:
Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie told CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's Morning edition reported Craig Norris that in May 2022, Ontario's group of big-city mayors was "begging" the province for an "emergency meeting" to discuss the issue.
They still haven't made that appointment.
Guelph has seen 66 suspected drug poisonings so far this year, with four suspected drug-related deaths. This compares with 34 suspected drug poisonings and one death between January 1 and February 9, 2023.
Drug overdoses and “incidents” are reported to the public health rapid overdose warning platform. In three days, Guelph has seen:
- Five incidents were reported on February 7.
- Nine on February 8
- Three from noon on February 9.
“When I see what's happening in Belleville, when I see what's happening in Guelph and everywhere else, we need the province, especially, and the upper levels of government, to help our cities, because cities are not structured with property tax dollars to take it away. for health care issues like addictions and mental health,” Guthrie said.
Two more overdose alerts added this afternoon: Guelph Wellington and Hamilton.
Other drug poisoning alerts on this topic at: https://t.co/9T38e9ScNZ
There have been eight suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region this year; last year there were 43, as well as 20 possible deaths.
“I really hope that the city of Bellville, we, every other city that is experiencing these things every day, finally tries to get the attention of the higher levels of government so that we can get the help that we need, and more specifically, people who actually have addiction problems can get the help they need,” Guthrie added.
In response to Guthrie's comments, WD Lighthall, a spokesman for the Ontario health ministry, pointed to their Roadmap to Wellness program, which is investing $3.8 billion over 10 years for a “modern mental health and of world-class addictions”.
“Ours [2023-2024] the budget also includes a 5 percent increase in core funding for community-based mental health and addiction organizations,” Lighthall said in an emailed statement, also noting their Addiction Recovery Fund, which is a “one-time investment of $90 million over three. years to increase capacity in addiction services, adding 500 new addiction treatment beds.”
It requires more consumption and handling services
The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) joined the calls, asking the Ontario government to “move forward with the approval of more consumption and treatment service sites,” in a press release Friday.
“We are deeply concerned by the recent drug poisonings across the province and the impact on our communities,” Camille Quenneville, CMHA Ontario CEO, said in the release.
“Low-barrier services like consumption and treatment service sites are a crucial first step to saving lives.”
Green MPP Aislinn Clancy, who represents Kitchener Centre, released a statement Friday in which she called for the province to provide more substance abuse and treatment services as well, and “develop and fund a comprehensive mental health care strategy and addictions”.
