Show your love | News, Sports, Jobs

I got to thinking about Valentine's Day when my son's bedroom stove got too hot. When they got home from work, their bedroom was more than 90 degrees. When he told me about it, my mind went back to Valentine's Day many years ago.

My first husband was never big on Valentine's Day. Sometimes, he remembered, but more often he forgot until he came home to a special dinner I arranged for him.

This incident happened when we were dating. He came to my apartment on a Wednesday night to visit and brought me a Valentine. It was a beautiful box of candy that was shaped like a heart. I immediately opened the box so I could share some with him.

The apartment I lived in had a heater. Every night when I went to bed, I turned the heat down. I wasn't used to sleeping in a warm room. I had grown up in my grandparents' house with no heating ducts running upstairs. The only heat that rose there was the open staircase.

In the morning when I woke up, I turned on the heat to eat breakfast and get dressed for school. Well, that morning I forgot to turn the heat down. When I came home from school, the apartment was very hot. I adjusted the heat to cool the place down and opened the outer door. When I went to get a piece of my Valentine's candy, I realized it was melted and too soft to eat. I knew my boyfriend had spent a lot of money on it, so I didn't want to tell him I melted it. I put it in the fridge to harden. This worked and I can eat it. By the way, the next year he gave me a sweater instead of candy by the way.

This got me thinking about other Valentine's celebrations. One Valentine's Day I planned a homemade picnic dinner for my husband and I. The kids were off to college by then, so it was just us. I spread a blanket on the floor, lit the oil lamp and served the meal in the living room so we could watch the news. Although he thought it was a silly idea, he went along with it. Really, I was crushed that he didn't appreciate my efforts.

Since Diku wasn't that romantic, I usually just cooked a special meal. That way I didn't feel so bad when he forgot about it. I made red gelatin molds and heart shaped cookies to enjoy. While the kids were home, we had much more special meals. They really thought this was a great way to celebrate.

My second husband was a different story. He was romantic and always remembered. Before we were married, he gave me boxes of Whitman's Sampler candy. He told me he sent his daughter one too. After we got married, that didn't end. Then, he had a card waiting for me when I got up. Sometimes there was candy and sometimes jewelry.

I told him before we got married that I usually cook. I even cooked him a meal before we got married. I continued that practice. I cooked something that he particularly liked. The dessert was certainly something sweet. Don liked his sweets.

The last Valentine's Day we spent together was different. He was late getting to the store, but I'm not exactly sure why. All the pretty boxes of candy were gone, as were the Whitman's champions. He chose a cup that had hearts of hot cocoa mix on it. He thought that wasn't enough and bought me some lottery tickets. When he scratched one of them, there was a fifty dollar prize. I took it along with my mug. I was really lucky. I used the money on some new shoes I wanted and still had some money left over. He was able to find me a very nice card.

Whether to celebrate or not, you decide. Some people do everything, while others do something simple. Many couples go out for dinner. Whatever your model, make sure you show your love in some way. Love should be celebrated all year round, not just on Valentine's Day.

Remember, the little things really are the big things in life. Doing the little things makes a good marriage. A kind thought is always appreciated.

Ann Swanson Russell, PA. Contact [email protected].