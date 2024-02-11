By favoring enemies over friends, Trump threatens to disrupt the international order

Some might consider it typical Trump rally bluster or write it off as a weak attempt at humor. Others may even cheer hard lines against supposedly defeated allies who, in this view, have long benefited from American friendship. But Mr Trumps rhetoric heralds potentially far-reaching changes in the international order if he wins the White House again in November with unpredictable consequences.

Moreover, Mr. Trump's riff once again raised uncomfortable questions about his taste in friends. Encouraging Russia to attack NATO allies, even if he wasn't entirely serious, is a stunning statement that highlights his strange affinity for President Vladimir V. Putin, who has already demonstrated his willingness to invaded neighboring countries that do not have NATO protection.

Long averse to alliances of any kind, Mr Trump's second term could effectively end the security umbrella that has protected friends in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East for most of the nearly eight decades since the end of World War II. . The mere suggestion that the United States could not be depended on would negate the value of such alliances, prompt old friends to defend and perhaps align with other powers and embolden Mr. Putin and Xi Jinping of China.

Russia and China are nothing compared to America's allies, and those allies depend on American commitment, said Douglas E. Lute, a retired lieutenant general who served as ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama and a senior adviser to the president. George W. Bush in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Casting doubt on the United States' commitment to its allies sacrifices America's biggest advantage over Russia and China, something neither Putin nor Xi could achieve on their own.

Undeterred by criticism of his latest comment, Mr. Trump doubled down on Sunday.

No money in the form of foreign aid should be given to any country unless it is a loan, not just a gift, he wrote on social media in all caps. We should never again give money, he added, without the expectation of a return, or without strings attached.