By favoring enemies over friends, Trump threatens to disrupt the international order
Shortly after former President Donald J. Trump took office, his staff explained how NATO's mutual defense obligations worked.
You mean if Russia attacked Lithuania we would go to war with Russia? he replied. It's crazy.
Mr. Trump has never believed in the basic one-for-all and all-for-one concept of the Atlantic alliance. Indeed, he spent most of his four-year presidency undermining it while strong-arming members into keeping their pledges to spend more on their militaries under the threat that he would not It would help them differently.
But he took it to a whole new level over the weekend, declaring at a rally in South Carolina that not only would he not protect European countries he believed owed arrears from an attack by Russia, he would went so far as to encourage Russia. do whatever they want against them. Never before has a president of the United States suggested that he would incite an enemy to attack American allies.
Some might consider it typical Trump rally bluster or write it off as a weak attempt at humor. Others may even cheer hard lines against supposedly defeated allies who, in this view, have long benefited from American friendship. But Mr Trumps rhetoric heralds potentially far-reaching changes in the international order if he wins the White House again in November with unpredictable consequences.
Moreover, Mr. Trump's riff once again raised uncomfortable questions about his taste in friends. Encouraging Russia to attack NATO allies, even if he wasn't entirely serious, is a stunning statement that highlights his strange affinity for President Vladimir V. Putin, who has already demonstrated his willingness to invaded neighboring countries that do not have NATO protection.
Long averse to alliances of any kind, Mr Trump's second term could effectively end the security umbrella that has protected friends in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East for most of the nearly eight decades since the end of World War II. . The mere suggestion that the United States could not be depended on would negate the value of such alliances, prompt old friends to defend and perhaps align with other powers and embolden Mr. Putin and Xi Jinping of China.
Russia and China are nothing compared to America's allies, and those allies depend on American commitment, said Douglas E. Lute, a retired lieutenant general who served as ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama and a senior adviser to the president. George W. Bush in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Casting doubt on the United States' commitment to its allies sacrifices America's biggest advantage over Russia and China, something neither Putin nor Xi could achieve on their own.
Undeterred by criticism of his latest comment, Mr. Trump doubled down on Sunday.
No money in the form of foreign aid should be given to any country unless it is a loan, not just a gift, he wrote on social media in all caps. We should never again give money, he added, without the expectation of a return, or without strings attached.
Mr Trump has long threatened to pull the United States out of NATO and no longer be surrounded by the advisers who stopped him last time. He tried to withdraw American troops from Germany at the end of his presidency in anger with Angela Merkel, then the chancellor, a withdrawal that was thwarted only because President Biden came to office in time to reverse the decision.
Elsewhere, Mr Trump considered withdrawing US troops from South Korea as well, just to talk it out, but has said since leaving office that such action would be a priority in a second term. , if South Korea did not pay more in compensation. Mr Trump is also likely to cut military aid to Ukraine as it seeks to fend off Russian invaders, and he has offered no support for more aid to Israel in its war with Hamas.
Foreseeing the possibility of an American withdrawal from the world if Mr. Trump is returned to office, Congress recently passed legislation barring any president from withdrawing from the NATO treaty without Senate approval. But Mr. Trump wouldn't even have to formally leave the alliance to make it meaningless.
And if the United States could not be counted on to come to the aid of partners in Europe, where it has the strongest historical ties, then other countries with mutual defense pacts with Washington such as Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, Zealand and Re, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama could hardly be sure of American aid.
Peter D. Feaver, a Duke University professor and former national security aide to Mr. Bush and President Bill Clinton, said Mr. Trump could reduce American troops in Europe to a level that would make any military defense plan empty and regularly weak. Engaging the US in a way that would convince Mr. Putin that he has free rein.
Just doing those two things could hurt and possibly kill NATO, Mr. Feaver said. And few allies or partners in other parts of the world would trust any US commitment after seeing us break up NATO.
History suggests this may result in more war, not less. When Dean Acheson, the secretary of state, outlined an American defensive perimeter in Asia in 1950 that did not include South Korea, North Korea invaded five months later, starting a bloody war that nevertheless drew in the United States.
The signal from Mr Trump to NATO allies like Poland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and, yes, Lithuania is that they could be on their own by next January. It comes just days after Mr. Putin told Tucker Carlson that Poland was to blame for Adolf Hitler invading it in 1939the mood in Warsaw could hardly be more volatile.
Article 5 has so far been used once to help the US in Afghanistan after 9/11, Radek Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister, noted in an email exchange on Sunday. Poland sent a brigade for a decade. We did not send a bill to Washington.
Mr. Trump's disdain for NATO is based on a false premise that he has repeated for years even after it has been corrected, a sign that he is either unable to process information that contradicts a fixed idea in his head or willing to distort the facts. to fit his preferred narrative.
As he has done many times, Mr. Trump has reprimanded NATO partners that he called delinquent in paying for American defense. You have to pay, he said. You have to pay your bills.
In fact, NATO partners do not pay the United States, as Mr. Trump implied. NATO members contribute to a common budget for civilian and military costs according to a formula based on national income and have historically met these obligations.
What Mr. Trump is misleadingly referring to is a target set by NATO defense ministers in 2006 for each member to spend 2 percent of gross domestic product on its military, a standard ratified by the leaders. of NATO in 2014 with the aspiration to achieve it by 2024. Since last year, only 11 of the 31 members reached that level, and last summer NATO leaders pledged a sustained commitment to eventually reach it. But even those who don't, don't owe the United States money as a result.
Among the members that spend 2 percent of their economic output on defense are Poland and Lithuania, and the number has risen in the past two years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO. Other nations have pledged to increase spending in the coming years.
NATO spending is a legitimate concern, according to national security veterans, and Mr. Trump is not the first president to pressure NATO partners to do more. Bush and Mr. Obama did, too. But Mr. Trump is the first to present the alliance as a kind of missile defense where defaulters will be abandoned by the United States, much less subject to attack by Russia with Washington's encouragement.
NATO's credibility rests on the credibility of the man who occupies the Oval Office, as decisions taken there in a critical situation will be decisive, said Carl Bildt, a former prime minister of Sweden, which is ending its NATO membership. as the 32nd member.
This applies to what might be crisis management in a small commitment of some kind to the ultimate issue of nuclear deterrence, he said. If Putin threatened nuclear strikes against Poland, would Trump say he doesn't care?
Mr Trump's fixation on being paid by allies extends beyond Europe. At one point he attacked the mutual defense treaty with Japan that has been in place since 1951, and at other points he prepared to order United States troops out of South Korea. During an interview in 2021, shortly after leaving office, he made it clear that if he were to return to power, he would require South Korea to pay billions of dollars to keep US troops there.
(Actually, South Korea pays $1 billion a year and spent $9.7 billion to expand Camp Humphreys for US forces; Mr. Trump said he wants $5 billion a year.)
National security veterans of both parties said the thinking misunderstands the value of alliances to the United States. It's a boon for Americans, they say, to have overseas bases in places like Germany and South Korea that enable quick responses to crises around the world. It also curbs adventurism from renegade states like North Korea. America's commitment to its allies is not altruism or charity, but serves a vital national interest, Mr. Lute said.
The uncertainty that would result from Mr. Trump's lack of commitment would lead to instability not seen in years.
The only saving grace, Mr. Bildt said, is that he will probably be so uncertain and unpredictable that even the Kremlin would be somewhat uncertain. But they would know that they have a fair chance to play it politically in any crisis.
