The Senate cleared another procedural hurdle for the foreign aid package in a rare vote Sunday





Washington – The Senate voted Sunday to advance a foreign aid bill in a rare weekend session that puts the legislation on track for a vote on final passage later this week. But the impasse toward passage of the bill was expected to continue in the coming days as some senators seek to slow its way forward. Procedural voting on the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific was 67 to 27 on Sunday, as work on the bill was poised to flow into the chamber's two-week recess beginning Monday. “I can't remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before Sunday's vote. “But as I've said all week, we're going to keep working on this bill until it's done.” The additional funding package sought by the White House has been blocked for months, after Republicans demanded that foreign aid be tied to stronger border security measures. A much sought after bipartisan border security agreement was released last week and then quickly rejected after former President Donald Trump spoke out. border provisions. However, some Senate Republicans had reservations about moving forward with the aid package without the border security provisions, while others rejected the package outright, calling into question the legislation's path forward. And Senator Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, committed to slow down the bill proceedings in any case. However, the chamber continued with procedural votes on the legislation for Thursday AND Friday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a news conference after a weekly policy luncheon with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol building on February 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut and a negotiator in the border security talks, said Sunday on “Face the Nation” that while “it was difficult to get Republican votes to support Ukraine, made very difficult by the opposition of Donald Trump on the financing of Ukraine”. “He thinks the Senate will do that in the next few days. Schumer noted before Sunday's vote that Democrats remain hopeful they can reach an amendment deal with Republicans that would allow them to speed up the process to reach a vote on the final passage. But he noted that in any case, “it is essential that we finish work on this bill.” The New York Democrat argued from the Senate floor before the vote that it has been years since the Senate “has taken up a stand-alone bill that significantly affects not only our national security, not only the security of our allies, but the very security of Western democracy and our ideals”. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, appeared to share the sentiment, saying before the vote that “our partners don't have the luxury of pretending that the world's most dangerous aggressors are someone else's problem. And neither do we.” . “We do not use American power frivolously,” McConnell added. We do this because it is in our interest. More from CBS News Kaia Hubbard Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC

