Biden tells Netanyahu 'not to proceed' in Rafah without plan to protect civiliansExBulletin







change the subtitles Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images President Biden withdrew a planned military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling the Israeli leader that “a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and workable plan to ensure safety”. and support for more than a million people sheltered there.” In a call with reporters, a senior administration official said there are now 1.3 million people in Rafah who have dire humanitarian needs and nowhere to go. They sought refuge there after fleeing fighting in other parts of Gaza. This is the first time Biden has publicly warned Israel against its planned operation in Rafah. Other administration officials have said that Israel has an obligation to keep civilians safe and, as Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, told NPR that under current conditions, Israel's planned military operation in Rafah “does not can continue”. Israel is planning to intensify the military operation in Rafah as it widens its targeting of Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip in response to last October's attack on Israel that killed 1,400 people. In response, Israel has killed around 30,000 Palestinians. In addition, Israel estimates that 103 hostages are still being held alive in Gaza. Last week, Biden called the Israeli response to Gaza “over the top.” The official said Israeli officials had told their American counterparts that “they would not consider an operation [in Rafah] without being able to get the civilians out of there”. “The president and the prime minister had a detailed conversation about a good exchange on this,” the official said. The senior administration official said much of the 45-minute call between Biden and Netanyahu was spent discussing the need to continue pushing toward a potential hostage deal that would see Hamas release the remaining hostages in exchange for a break. durable in combat. Negotiators from Israel, Egypt, Qatar and the United States are working on a proposal that would see a cessation of hostilities in exchange for the release of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas during the October offensive. The official said that while there is a framework proposal “very much … now in place … there are certainly gaps that need to be closed. Some of them are significant.” But the official said there had been “real progress” on the issue in recent weeks. The remarks come days after Netanyahu rejected a ceasefire plan submitted by Hamas to end the war in Gaza, calling it an “illusion” because it would have left Hamas in power in the Gaza Strip at the end of the phased ceasefire .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/11/1230699953/biden-netanyahu-rafah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos