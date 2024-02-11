By Samba Cyuzuzo & Mayeni JonesBBC Great Lakes & BBC News

EPA

Goma's population has swelled in recent days as people arrive on motorbikes and on foot fleeing advancing fighters

Emile Bolingo isn't sure how long he and other residents of Goma, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, can last.

This large city in the region, with about two million inhabitants, has been cut off from the farms that feed it for several days.

It is the latest episode in a resurgence of fighting that has seen tens of thousands added to the nearly seven million who have been forced to flee their homes in the country due to multiple conflicts.

Rebels from the Tutsi-led M23 ethnic movement are blocking the two main roads to Goma from the north and west and preventing the passage of products.

“We are afraid of not being hungry if [Congolese army] don't clear any of the main roads too soon. You can feel the panic here, people are very scared,” Bolingo told the BBC.

The population of Goma has swelled in recent days with people fleeing the advancing fighters.

Glody Murhabazi

Mundeke Kandundao, a motorcycle taxi driver, has just undergone surgery after a bomb blast

Sake, a town 25 km (15 miles) northwest of Goma, was attacked on Wednesday.

“I suffered a pelvic injury caused by shrapnel,” Mundeke Kandundao told the BBC from his hospital bed in Goma, where he is undergoing surgery.

The 25-year-old taxi driver said a shell was fired by rebels from a hill overlooking the city on Wednesday.

“I was standing behind a booth and there were a lot of other people there and it exploded,” he said.

“We're scared because you know the war goes on and on, it's senseless. We're waiting to see if it ends so we can go back to our homes.”

Laurent Cresci, of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told the BBC from Bethsaida state hospital in Goma that the number of patients had increased on Wednesday: “It was really a mass casualty. We were in front of 80 patients in the hospital our. ward, and now we have 130 patients so it's really hard to manage.”

For many it is a tragic case of dj vu.

How long will we live like this? People enter on foot, with motorbikes and minibuses.

Aline Ombeni said she was worried upon her arrival in the city: “We have fled empty-handed as you see us – no food, no clothes, we need help with shelter and food.”

AFP

M23 fighters are well-equipped, but the group denies being a representative of Rwanda

As the conflict draws closer, it brings back memories of 2012 when rebels occupied the lakeside city for 10 days before abandoning it under international pressure.

M23, formed as an offshoot of another rebel group, began operating in 2012 ostensibly to protect the Tutsi population in eastern DR Congo, which had long complained of persecution and discrimination. UN experts have said the group is backed by neighboring Rwanda, which is also led by Tutsis, something Kigali has repeatedly denied.

“We all know the reason for this war is economic. Rwanda has been going on… for the last 25 years looting our mineral resources,” Congolese Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya told the BBC, urging Britain to Great to use its influence with Rwanda to facilitate. situation.

There are now fears that M23 – by far the most organized, disciplined and well-equipped of the many militia groups in the region – could once again overrun Goma.

Recently re-elected Congolese President Flix Tshisekedi said last year that “the Congolese must learn to trust us, the Rubber will never fall”. He repeated the promise, in the city itself, during the December election campaign.

Within reach of major mining cities that supply metals and minerals in high demand such as gold, tin and coltan, Goma has become a vital economic center. Its road and air transport links, and the fact that it has a large UN peacekeeping base, have attracted a host of businesses, international organizations and diplomatic consulates.

As such, Goma is a valuable strategic target, but M23 says it does not want to capture it and is keeping it on the defensive rather than on the offensive.

“If you look at the military strength of the M23, they could take Goma if they wanted, but that could bring them a lot of problems,” said Onesphore Sematumba, a DR Congo analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank.

The rebels may just be showing off their skills, and are also thinking about 2012 and the international scorn that followed the occupation of Goma at the time.

After her withdrawal, she suffered a series of heavy defeats by the Congolese army backed by a multinational force that saw her forced out of the country. The M23 fighters then agreed to reintegrate into the army in exchange for promises that the Tutsi would be protected.

But in 2021, the group took up arms again, saying promises had been broken.

It came out of the mountain forests on the border between DR Congo, Rwanda and Uganda and moved closer to Goma, taking parts of the territory.

Ceasefires have been agreed but have all broken down, with the government and M23 blaming each other.

M23 has repeatedly said it still wants peace negotiations with Kinshasa.

“We asked for dialogue to resolve this problem peacefully,” M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka told the BBC. “Many cycles of war do not solve the root causes of the conflict. The Congolese government itself does not want this, it wants to start a war and kill more people.”

President Tshisekedi has said that the talks are “without discussion”.

“One thing must be clear is that we as a government will never negotiate with M23. M23 does not exist. It is Rwanda operating with its puppet,” his communications minister told the BBC.

Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled their villages to live in makeshift camps; some are on the move again

Last year, an East African force that was in DR Congo to help protect civilians and secure areas from which armed groups had withdrawn left the country at the government's request.

His departure in December was followed by the end of the last ceasefire and the latest increase in activity by M23.

President Tshisekedi hopes a South African force that recently arrived in her country will have more success as it has a mandate to attack rebel groups.

He has also demanded that the large UN force in the country, known as Monusco, leave. She has become increasingly unpopular for her failure to end the conflict during her 25-year tenure.

But there are concerns the conflict could worsen after the Congolese president threatened in December to declare war on Rwanda if the rebels attack again.

In an apparent response to the comments, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said in January that in defending his country “we will fight as people who have nothing to lose”.

Meanwhile, Natlia Torrent, of the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontires (MSF), has warned that the intensification of fighting in “different areas and on different fronts” since mid-January is having a devastating effect on an already vulnerable population.

“We are in an area that has already been prone to the spread of various epidemics. We have already worked in the last year for cholera or measles and we fear… [a] The new wave of epidemics will rise again,” she told the BBC.

Reflecting on the fighting, the resident of Goma Mr. Bolingo added: “We are the ones who suffer.”

Mr. Bashali, who fled Sake with his wife and nine children, admitted: “Men are dying, children are dying, women are dying, those who fight are dying, for what? We pray for our country to be peaceful.” .