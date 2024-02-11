World Hope International promotes Saintil S. to lead in Haiti





fromKristen Wright WASHINGTON / HAITI – World Hope International (WHI) recently promoted David-Kensley Saintil S., to oversee its efforts inHaitiannounced the non-profit humanitarian organization. Saintil S. will lead efforts including health care, emergency relief, education and child sponsorship (CS) in Haiti. He most recently served as the organization's child sponsorship manager for the Caribbean island nation. In his previous position, Kensley has demonstrated his courage in very difficult circumstances and high capacity to build and lead teams, said John Clause, president and CEO of World Hope. We anticipate even greater impacts in this expanded role. To maximize WHI's impact in Haiti, Saintil S. will lead efforts that: Achieving international non-governmental organization (INGO) status in Haiti.

Improve communication and responsiveness.

Optimize management systems, data and compliance.

Attract funds.

Support the UNSustainable Development Goals(SDGs). Saintil S. called WHI's work in Haiti critical. Our work in Haiti must be a lever for change, said Saintil S.. Our commitment is to the SDGs, focusing on inclusive quality education, access to drinking water, protection of the most vulnerable groups and access to health care. Prescribed by the UN and adopted by almost every country, the SDGs are 17 interrelated goals that act as a blueprint and measurement tool to achieve a better and more sustainable future for everyone around the world. Saintil S. said achieving the SDGs could restore hope to Haiti, which is experiencing the nation's worst humanitarian crisis in the country's history. Saintil S. replaced Dan Irvine, who moved to national director, church engagement at WHI. Irvine's new position is based in the US.

