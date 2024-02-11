Russia launches 45 drones in mass Ukraine airstrikes as Kiev continues reshuffle of war cabinet

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces launched 45 drones over Ukraine on Sunday in a five-and-a-half-hour barrage, officials said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued to reshuffle his war cabinet as the war enters its third year.

In a statement, the Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 40 Iranian-made Shahed drones in nine different regions, including on the outskirts of the country's capital, Kiev.

The attack, which lasted five and a half hours, targeted agricultural facilities and coastal infrastructure, officials of Ukraine's southern defense forces wrote on Telegram. They said a strike in the Mykolaiv region had injured one person, caused a fire and damaged nearby residential buildings.

Another person was injured in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region when a fire broke out due to falling debris from a crashed drone, the head of the region's military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said. Border police in Moldova also said Sunday that fragments of a Shahed drone were found near the southern city of Etulia, near the border with Ukraine, but that the debris did not pose a danger to nearby communities. The discovered drone debris is suspected to be one of the drones shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system, border police said in a statement, referring to overnight strikes launched Friday by Russian forces in Ukraine's Izmail region. The distance between Etulia and Izmail is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) as the crow flies. Authorities said access to the crash site has been restricted. Moldovan President Maia Sandu responded to the incident by saying in a post on social media platform X that Russia's war against Ukraine hits close to home in Moldova again. The discovery of Shahed drone debris in southern Moldova today serves as another grim reminder of the grim reality we face, she said. Russian aggression endangers the entire continent. Support for Ukraine must continue.

The attacks come as Zelenskyy continues to bring back military commanders in a bid to maintain momentum against attacks by Russian forces.

Kiev announced on Sunday that former deputy defense minister Lt. Gen. Alexander Pavlyuk would become the new commander of Ukraine's ground forces. The post was previously held by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who was appointed on Thursday as the replacement for outgoing Ukrainian military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The new presidential decrees also named Yuri Sodol, the former head of the Ukrainian navy, as the new commander of Ukraine's combined forces; Brig. General. Ihor Skibiuk as commander of the Ukrainian air strike forces; and Major General. General. Ihor Plahuta as commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Incoming Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi has signaled that his immediate goals include improving troop rotation on the front lines and harnessing the power of new technology at a time when Kiev's forces are largely on the defensive.

Ukraine's military intelligence service said on Sunday that Russian strike forces had been found using Starlink terminals to aid their attack. It released what it said was a recording of a wiretapped conversation between two Russian soldiers as evidence.

The Starlink terminals, which use a series of satellites operated by Elon Musk's Space X company to provide high-speed communications, have been vital in giving the Ukrainian military an edge over Russian occupation troops.

However, some reports of Russian troops using Starlink on the front lines in occupied Ukraine had begun to appear in Ukrainian media in recent weeks.

They prompted Space X to issue a statement on social media on February 8, saying it does not do any business with the Russian government or its military.

However, Western technology components have regularly found their way into the Russian arsenal as Moscow has become more adept at evading sanctions, often importing goods through third countries.

In a statement on Telegram on Saturday, Zelenskyy said he hoped to restock the senior ranks of Ukraine's armed forces with experienced combat commanders.

Now, people who are familiar with the military and who themselves know well what the military needs are taking on new responsibilities, he said. ___

Associated Press writer Stephen McGrath in Bucharest, Romania, contributed to this report.