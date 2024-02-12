Redfish population in Gulf of St. Lawrence declining even before fishing reopens, report finds

The latest scientific assessment of the redfish population in the Gulf of St. Lawrence has bright news even as fishing groups in Atlantic Canada and Quebec fight over who will catch it: their numbers are dwindling fast.

“I think we're at the point where we're clearly seeing that there's a limit to this boom,” says federal scientist Caroline Senay, redfish specialist at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

The report comes ahead of DFO's plan to reopen the fishery later this year after it collapsed in the early 1990s and has been closed since 1995.

The population recovered over the decades, peaking at about 4.3 million tons in 2019 due to high survival rates starting in 2011. But the estimated fish volume fell to 3.3 million tons in 2021 and to 2.5 million tons , according to the last assessment in the year 202.

The fish are generally smaller in length and weight than those observed 40 years ago, Senay said.

“They're behaving really differently than the last big group we had in the 1980s,” she said.

This has caused conservationists to question why the fishery will be reopened.

Katie Schleit with the environmental group Oceans North said redfish populations are expected to decline with or without fishing and prices are so low that fishing is not worth the environmental damage it will cause.

“This fish is supposed to be gone within 10 years regardless. The prices are terrible, there are no markets. So really, what's the benefit in taking all that fish out of the water?”

There is also the issue of bycatch when other species are accidentally killed, which can harm white cod, a bottom-endangered grain fish, and halibut, the region's most valuable groundfish.

Anticipated decline

The latest DFO projections say the population will drop to 10 percent of current levels in nine years even without fishing. It will reach 10 percent in six years if fishing resumes at expected levels.

“It's surprising when we saw those numbers… It's different from what we expected,” says Senay.

DFO scientist Caroline Senay says the latest goldfish numbers are surprising. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

Jan Voutier, manager of Louisbourg Seafoods in Cape Breton, says it's hard to make a profit catching fish that sells for 30 or 40 cents a pound. Louisbourg processes redfish harvested off St. Louis Bay. Lawrence and some of the small quotas allowed inside.

“I still think people can get into trouble very quickly if they're not fully integrated and paying attention to the markets and what they can do with this fish,” he says.

Voutier says the latest rating should temper expectations.

“There will be a lot for a short period of time and then we'll go back to realistic numbers, and people expanding for the next generation or two may not pay attention to what the science is telling us.”

He said that there is also the possibility of flooding the market, which would lower prices even more.

Large-scale commercial fishing will resume in 2024

DFO is set to reopen fishing this summer for two species of redfish in the area: deepwater redfish and Acadian redfish. He set a minimum quota of 25,000 tons, but not a high level.

In announcing the resumption of commercial harvest, DFO changed the allocation shared between the various fleets.

The offshore fleet, mainly based in Nova Scotia and including Louisbourg Seafoods, saw its historical allocation reduced by 20 per cent.

The Gulf of St. Lawrence shrimp fleet was awarded 10 percent and 10 percent is set aside for unidentified indigenous participants.

In Newfoundland, there have been complaints that most of the redfish allocation was not given to fishermen in that province.

MORE TOP STORIES