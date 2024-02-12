Lunar New Year of the Dragon celebrations rage across Asia





With fireworks, parties and red envelopes filled with money for children, many Asian countries and overseas communities have welcomed Lunar New Year on Saturday. It starts with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. The dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February, as it is based on the cycles of the moon, What you need to know With fireworks, parties and red envelopes filled with money for children, many Asian nations and overseas communities have welcomed the arrival of the Lunar New Year Celebrations in Taiwan on Saturday were marked by appearances by newly elected President Lai Ching-te and the speaker of the legislature, Han Kuo-yu, who represents the opposition Nationalist Party that favors political unification with China. In her speech, Tsai said Taiwan faces an ongoing conflict between freedom and democracy versus authoritarianism. Taiwan, China and other areas saw highways gridlocked and flights fully booked as residents traveled home to visit family or took the week-long vacation as an opportunity to take a vacation. Parades and commemorations are also being held in cities with large overseas Asian communities, notably New York and San Francisco. Celebrations to mark the Year of the Dragon in Taiwan were marked by appearances by newly elected President Lai Ching-te and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu, who represents the opposition Nationalist Party that favors political union with China. In her speech, Tsai said Taiwan faced an ongoing conflict between freedom and democracy versus authoritarianism that not only affects geopolitical stability but also affects the restructuring of global supply chains. These past eight years, we have kept our promises and maintained the status quo. We have also shown our resolve and strengthened our national defense, said Tsai, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third four-year term, referring to the self-ruled island democracy's close economic ties but strained political relations with China, which threatens to occupy the island to realize its goal of bringing under its control Taiwan and its high-tech economy. Taiwan, China and other areas saw highways gridlocked and flights fully booked as residents traveled home to visit family or took the roughly weeklong vacation as an opportunity to relax abroad. Shooting off bottle rockets and other fireworks is a traditional way to welcome the new year and banish any bad memories. The children are given red envelopes filled with cash as a show of love and to help them recover in the coming months. Long lines of cars congested South Korea's highways on Saturday as millions of people began leaving the densely populated Seoul capital region to visit relatives across the country for the Lunar New Year holiday. Royal palaces and other tourist sites were also packed with visitors dressed in the country's colorful traditional hanbok clothing. Groups of elderly North Korean refugees from the 1950-53 civil war, which remains unresolved, bowed to the North during traditional family rituals held in the southern border town of Paju. The suspension came amid heightened tensions with North Korea, which has stepped up its weapons tests aimed at defeating regional missile defenses and issued provocative threats of nuclear conflict with the South. The South's President Yoon Suk Yeol kicked off the holiday by issuing a message of thanks to South Korea's soldiers, saying their services along the front lines, sea and sky were allowing the nation to enjoy the holiday. Vietnam also celebrated the Lunar New Year, known there as Tet. Parades and commemorations are also being held in cities with large overseas Asian communities, notably New York and San Francisco.

