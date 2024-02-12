Celebrating 2024 International Day of Women and Girls in Science – State of the Planet





Celebrating the 2024 International Day of Women and Girls in Science Every year on February 11, the United Nations set International Day of Women and Girls in Science raises awareness of the significant barriers many women and girls around the world face in the field of science, as well as the countless ways they continue to rise above challenges and excel in their disciplines. In honor of this year's theme, Women's Leadership in Science: A New Era for Sustainability, I'd like to highlight just a few examples of outstanding women scientists from Columbia's Climate School. Check out the stories below to learn more about how these women are leading the charge toward a more sustainable future, and keep reading State of the Planet for continued coverage of extraordinary women scientists throughout the year. Botanist and climatologist Dorothy Peteet collect sediment cores from a New York City coastal marsh and explains how such ecosystems store massive amounts of carbon and why they are under threat from rising sea levels. Inside the concrete jungle of New York with Amy Karpathi: Ecologist and environmental educator Amy Karpati discusses urban ecosystems and paths to restoration in New York City and beyond. A new system could help global food production adapt to climate change. Jessica Fanzo (right) discusses a new monitoring system for countries to measure how well their food systems are performing in the face of climate change. meet Dasom Rain From the Climate and Society Class of 2024. A student in the Climate and Society program, Shi continues to pursue her passion for improving corporate impact and climate action. In the spotlight of the faculty: Einat Lev, Volcanologist and Lava-Chaser. When she's not visiting active volcano sites or working in her lab plumbing shop, Lev is teaching Disaster Resilience for the Resilience Science program. Climate and Society Alumni Work Together to Build Coastal Resilience. Working in the same think tank, but in different roles, Madeleine Traynor and Shangtong Li (MA in Climate and Society '22) show how the Climate and Society program prepares students for a variety of career paths. Shubhi Kesarwani: Sustainability Management Study to Advance Water Solutions in India. She is the founder of a company that creates water management solutions in India and was a student in Columbia's Sustainability Management program. Cheryl Palm, an agricultural scientist who was in Colombia from 2003 to 2016, died last month at the age of 70. Her pioneering research focused on ecosystem processes in tropical agricultural landscapes under land-use change, degradation, and rehabilitation, and she mentored countless young scientists and aspiring STEM researchers. Read more about Palm's wonderful life here.

