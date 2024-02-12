The NFL uses the Super Bowl platform to inspire international talent around the globe





NEW YORK — Today, the NFL debuted its new campaign for Super Bowl LVIII, “Born To Play,” a powerful ode to the diverse and inclusive spirit of the international game of football. In an unprecedented two-minute commercial immediately following the first half of the Apple music, the spot celebrates the growth of soccer around the globe and promotes increased opportunities for the sport for anyone who dreams of playing. The spot opens in a traditional Ghanaian home with a young soccer fanatic itching to get outside to play the game, imagining himself in an intense soccer game across town on his way to school alongside NFL standouts, including Saquon Barkley (New York Giants). Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns). The journey takes the young fan to an NFL camp where he sees others training to one day play at the highest levels of the game. “The momentum around US Soccer's global expansion is real and exciting. Our goal is to embrace and celebrate this movement through powerful communication on our biggest stage, focusing on the growth of flag football and soccer,” said the head of NFL marketing. Tim Ellis. “This is an inspiring and heartfelt story about a boy from Ghana who fantasises and dreams of playing football, and celebrates the fact that anyone, from any background, can turn that dream into a reality.” Inspired by a speech given to NFL hopefuls at a football camp hosted by former British-Nigerian NFL pioneer and two-time Superbowl champion Osi Umenyiora, the story reflects the collective mission of the NFL- and Osi to encourage and provide young people around the world with life-changing experience and the opportunity to play at the highest levels of the game. “The talent is global, but the opportunities are not. Opening doors for international athletes is not only a passion of mine, but a way to give back to future generations of athletes,” said Osi Umenyiora. “The NFL is changing lives and the path to playing the sport is now a truly global path. The league's international football development programs are helping to change the lives of young people and grow the game around the world. This campaign was shows young people globally that it doesn't matter where you were born, you were born to play.” The ad was created by 72andSunny and was directed by Andrew Dosunmu, a renowned photographer turned filmmaker and native of Lagos, Nigeria, who is noted for his powerful film collaborations with Travis Scott. The entire production of the film took place in Ghana, with more than 90 local Ghanaian crew members and a cast of 400 local Ghanaian actors involved on location. Growing the game of football globally and increasing the number of international athletes playing in the NFL are priorities for the league. Five regular season games will be played as part of the 2024 NFL International Games, including a historic first regular season game in So Paulo, Brazil, the first in South America. Seeing explosive growth worldwide at both grassroots and elite levels, flag football is the most accessible format of the game. The International Federation of American Football (IFAF), supported by the NFL, led the effort for the successful inclusion of flag football in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. In addition to the flag, there are a number of exciting international football development programs, including the International Player Program (IPP), which sees the NFL work to engage and enable participation for all ages and all stages to play American football ( handling and flag formats) worldwide. Established in 2017, the IPP program provides opportunities for elite international athletes to compete for a potential NFL roster spot. To learn more about the IPP Program and other football development programs, including the NFL Academy and the NFL Flag, please visit https://www.nfl.com/international/.

